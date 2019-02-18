Lightning Strike Electric Superbike for Street

The California-based electric motorcycle manufacturer, Lightning Motorcycles, has once again teased its Strike, which will be unveiled in March.

Lightning says the Strike is now available reservation at a price of $12,998.

The only other details are as follows:

Liquid cooled

Öhlins rear suspension

150-mile range

150 mph top speed

35 minute DC Charge

All other details will be released at the unveiling this March; a date has yet to be announced.

The Lightning Strike, which carries the tagline “Engineered for the track. Designed for the Street,” is based on the Lightning LS-218 Superbike that we tested at Buttonwillow Raceway Park back in 2015.

The bike was incredibly fast, which was expected due to creating 244 horsepower on the dyno and nearly 230 ft/lbs of torque from its liquid-cooled IPM engine.

The Lightning Strike is built upon this platform, and is highlighted by the liquid-cooled electric-motorcycle technology.

This, along with its price, makes it the top high-performance competitor of Zero Motorcycles – though Zero is expected to launch SR/F naked sportbike soon.

The Lightning Strike is available to be reserved in standard or carbon editions at https://store.lightningmotorcycle.com/t/lightning-strike-reservation.

Following is from the official Lightning Motorcycles press release:

Lightning has spent years of focused effort developing electric motorcycle technology to compete head-on with the best gas bikes in the world. Now we’re bringing everything we’ve learned into volume production with the all-new Lightning Strike. Based on the architecture and innovation in the Lightning LS-218 Superbike, Strike’s motor is fully liquid-cooled and engineered for track-ready performance. As far as we’re aware, LS-218 is currently the only electric motorcycle in the world with the technology and ability run flat-out at qualifying racing speed, pull in for a pit stop to fast charge and continue racing – all without ever overheating. Strike shares these exclusive performance characteristics while being fundamentally designed to be the ultimate street bike.

Stay tuned for the full Strike unveiling at the official launch this March.