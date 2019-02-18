Harley-Davidson Riding Academy News

Harley-Davidson continues to do all it can to get more people riding motorcycles – and riding safely.

The latest is through a promotion for its well-respected Harley-Davidson Riding Academy.

For a limited time, The Motor Company is offering its customers 50 percent off the published price of a Harley-Davidson Academy New Rider Course.

Participants simply need to sign up for the course near their residence, and use the promo code RIDE50.

Harley says “redeemable throughout the calendar year, if your resolution is to ride this year, this is an excellent opportunity to begin your motorcycling journey.”

The RIDE50 offer is valid on enrollments that occur between from February 15 and March 3, 2019 and can be applied to any H-D Riding Academy New Rider Courses that take place by December 31, 2019 at H-D.com/LearntoRide.

This offer is limited to the first 10,000 customers.

The Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course is designed to get you comfortable on a bike and give you the skills you need to ride with confidence.

Offered at select H-D dealers, the New Rider Course provides you with expert guidance from H-D certified coaches.

Supporting Harley-Davidson’s long-term goal to build the next generation of riders globally, Riding Academy is an engaging and accessible component for new riders to learn the fundamentals of riding and inspire their two-wheeled (or three-wheeled) journey ahead.