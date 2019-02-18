Gas Axe Chop Shop’s Tim Dixon Named King of Builders

A custom motorcycle built by Tim Dixon of Gas Axe Chop Shop won the Freestyle class in the 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show (UBCBS) Championship at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center northwest of Chicago. The competition included hundreds of custom motorcycles displayed at the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows across the country. Dixon was also named King of Builders.

The Ten Mile, Tenn. based builder’s Freestyle class winning Shovelhead-powered motorcycle features handmade frame and wheels from Gas Axe Chop Shop. Leatherwood Motorcycle Works in Memphis contributed the striking paint on the hardtail with a springer front end.

In the Custom Harley-Davidson category, a truly one-off brew by Eric Bennett of Bennett’s Performance in Signal Hill, Calif. took home first prize. His motorcycle features a 1977 Harley-Davidson frame with the front powerplant from the twin-engine Jammer Cycle Products streamliner. The water-cooled Shovelhead—the radiator is placed below the set— helped move the Jammer to speeds over 275 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Anthony Robinson of Gasoline & Coffee in Lancaster, Calif. built the winner in the Custom Retro category. His customization of a 1966 Triumph T100 is also a hardtail with a springer front end. Custom engraving highlights the cases of the 500cc vertical twin powerplant.

Using a 2004 Suzuki Hayabusa as a base, private builder Juan Rodríguez of Chicago went all out to win the Custom Street category. Along with a de rigueur 300mm rear tire and wide rim on an extended swingarm, the Hayabusa features custom paint and airbrushing, air suspension, plenty of chrome and polish, and a shining Brock’s Performance muffler.

The judges for the 2019 J&P Cycles UBCBS included former UBCBS champion Kyle Shorey of Shadetree Fabrications, director Bob Kay, Kevin Dunworth of Loaded Gun Customs, Mark Cresswell, and Max Ness.

Dixon took home $10,000 for his win in the Freestyle class, with Bennett earning a $2000 payday for his victory in the Custom Harley-Davidson class. Custom Street winner Rodríguez and Custom Retro winner Robinson each took home $1500.

Photography by Manny Pandya Photography