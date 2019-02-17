2019 Arlington Supercross Results:

Webb Steals Win From Roczen

In the closest finish in Monster Energy AMA Supercross history—0.028 seconds—Cooper Webb passed Ken Roczen on the on the face of the finish line jump at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, giving Webb his fourth win in five races. Webb wrestles the points lead back from Roczen, with Marvin Musquin slotting in third for the night and in the standings. It was the second Webb-Roczen-Musquin podium in a row. Tomac crashed on lap 7 while in P2 behind Roczen, eventually dropping to P12 at the finish.

Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Marvin Musquin broke away early while Cooper Webb was in P7 after the first lap. After a Roczen holeshot, Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) quickly took the lead and opened a one-second gap at the end of the first lap. However, Roczen (Team Honda HRC) closed back in and passed Tomac on lap 5. Tomac kept Roczen honest, while Musquin (Red Bull KTM) stayed close. After six laps, it was still Roczen-Tomac-Musquin, with Webb (Redd Bull KTM) making up only one spot when he passed Justin Hill (JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing). The race changed dramatically on lap 7 when Tomac tucked the front wheel in a corner, costing Tomac 10 seconds and dropping him to P7. Tomac had stayed within one-second of Roczen, and Musquin had dropped off the torrid pace at the front. Tomac’s fall gave Roczen a 2.4-second lead over Musquin. It looked like Roczen’s race to lose. Roczen carefully managed the middle of the race, keeping his lead over Musquin between 1.664 seconds and 2.787 seconds. After upping his lead to over two seconds for the first time in six laps, Roczen was up by 2.1 seconds on lap 19 (of 25). Lap 19 was pivotal, as Webb passed Musquin for P2. Finding himself over two seconds behind Roczen, the charging Webb took off after Roczen. Two laps later, the lead was down to 0.8 seconds. Roczen was never again going to cross the finish line with a lead of one-second. Webb chipped away at Roczen on each of the final three laps. Webb bested Roczen by 0.336 seconds on lap 23, 0.212 seconds on lap 24, and 0.422 seconds on the final lap. Roczen left the door open on the final 180-degree right hander following a ferocious blitz of the whoops by the pair. Webb barged in and contact was made, disrupting both riders on the exit. Roczen had the advantage coming out of the corner, but Webb found a touch more acceleration and passed Roczen as they rode up the finish line jump. The margin was just 0.028 seconds, as Webb led the race for about one-tenth of a second. Roczen did not close the deal. Leading for 20 laps, and all but a couple of feet of the final lap, Roczen could not end his two-year winless streak. Roczen pulled a holeshot, and regained the lead after being passed early by Tomac. Roczen had a two-second advantage with six laps remaining. Yet, Roczen could not hold off Webb at the checkers. Webb’s confidence just went through the roof of AT&T Stadium. He has won four of the last five races. He was flat-out faster than Musquin and Roczen. Webb was able to recover from a P7 start that put him four seconds behind the leader early in the race. Webb leaves Arlington with a two-point lead over Roczen in the standings and will boast the red plate at Ford Field in Detroit next week. Musquin was in the hunt, but mostly as a spectator. Musquin never looked like a potential winner, though he did look like a solid podium finisher. After running in the 50s and 51s in the first 16 laps of the race, Musquin faded to 52s and 53s, and a pair of 54s, from lap 17 on. In the same final stretch, Webb and Roczen were putting in 51s and 52s. In P2 and less than two seconds behind Roczen on lap 18, Musquin finished nearly 11 seconds behind Webb and Roczen.

Something happened to Tomac after the crash, and it wasn’t good. After dropping 10 seconds and six positions, Tomac stabilized in P7 for four laps. However, Tomac dropped three positions on lap 10, and two more spots on the next lap, putting him in P12, which was his finishing position. Tomac moves from P2 to P4 in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series standings. He started Arlington just a point behind the series leader, and leaves 16 points adrift, though a comfortable 24 points ahead of Dean Wilson. Blake Baggett continues his inconsistent ways, with Arlington being an up night. Baggett’s finishing order this year looks like a Bingo call—12-1-15-3-9-21-4. Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) moved into a podium spot on lap 10 when he passed Joey Savatgy. That lasted until lap 13 when Webb blew by him with a two-second faster lap time (50.934 to 52.942). It was Baggett’s first lap slower than 51s, and Baggett never regained the 51 pace. He ran 52s and 53s en route to a P4 finish that was almost five seconds behind the fading Musquin. Joey Savatgy ran in the top five all night, bumping up to a podium spot for three laps, a third of the way into the race. Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) was looking good in P3 after Tomac’s fall. However, when Baggett passed Savatgy on lap 10, Webb followed almost instantly. Still, Savatgy now has two top-five finishes in a row. His rookie year has started off rough, but is on-track now. It was a good night for Cole Seely, who had finished outside the top 10 in the previous three races. Seely (Team Honda HRC) won his Heat race, but the excellent gate pick resulted in just P8 after one lap. He was only able to pass a rapidly fading Hill and the downed Tomac. Still, the P6 finish tied Seely’s best result in 2019. Seely is P8 in the points, 56 back of Webb. Justin Barcia had his best night since round 4 in Oakland. Despite having to go to the LCQ after getting cleaned out by Tyler Bowers in their Heat race—Bowers was DQed for the rest of the night for his offense—Barcia (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) turned a P18 start into a P7 finish. Zach Osborne’s rookie debut was crash-filled. Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) crashed in his Heat and ended up with the final transfer spot. Osborne turned it into a P9 start, and he held that position until he blew over a berm and out for the night. Osborne’s teammate Dean Wilson finished in P8, which allowed him to retain his P5 position in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross standings. Wilson holds a six-point lead over Barcia in the standings, and Wilson is 40 points behind leader Webb. Next up is Ford Field in Detroit, and the race will be delayed an hour on NBCSN. If you have the NBC Sports Gold paid streaming service, you can watch the Detroit race live at 7 p.m. ET. If you rely on the free NBCSN coverage, set your DVR to 8 p.m. ET. As always, be sure to bookmark our 2019 Supercross Television Schedule.

2019 Arlington Supercross Results, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Cooper Webb (KTM) Ken Roczen (Honda) Marvin Musquin (KTM) Blake Baggett (KTM) Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) Cole Seely (Honda) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Justin Brayton (Honda) Chad Reed (Suzuki) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Justin Hill (Suzuki) Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) Ben Lamay (Honda) Cole Martinez (Suzuki) Chris Blose (Husqvarna) Carlen Gardner (Honda) Alex Ray (Suzuki) Justin Bogle (KTM) Ronnie Stewart (Husqvarna) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna)

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)