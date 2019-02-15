2019 Arlington Supercross Preview:

Roczen Leads, Barely

We now have a battle royal going at the top of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standing. Everyone expected Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Marvin Musquin to be near the top, and this year Cooper Webb takes the gatecrasher role that injured defending champion Jason Anderson filled last year. Going into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, just two points separate the top four riders in the standings. If any one of those four racers wins the Main, he leaves with the red plate. A third of the way into the series, things are getting serious.



Cooper Webb is for real. Webb (Red Bull KTM) has won half of the races this year. He won the Triple Crown format at A1, under the stars in Oakland, and in a dome in Minneapolis—that is a versatility that should concern his opponents. They can pray for rain, however, as Webb has gone 5-8 in the mud. There is no reason Webb can’t notch another win in Arlington. Ken Roczen leads in the points as he continues to pursue his first win in over two years. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) is riding like Anderson did last year. Roczen has podiumed four times, and has not finished outside the top five in 2019—the only rider who can make that claim. Roczen has had a couple of near-wins snatched away from him this year, and you know he his hungry to be at the top of the podium. Like any round, this could be the once where Roczen breaks through. As always, Eli Tomac is an enigma. It took until round five in the San Diego mud for Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) to take his first win of the year and grab the red plate from Webb. Then, the next week in Minneapolis, Tomac gets a bad start and can only manage a P6 finish. That dropped him two P3 in the standings, though that’s just two points behind Roczen. Six rounds in, Tomac has not done better than P3 at any dry round, something no one would have thought possible going into the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. With four consecutive podiums, Marvin Musquin is also working the consistency angle in the championship. Musquin (Red Bull KTIM) struggled at the start of the year, going 8-5. Since then, he is a podium regular, going 2-2-2-3 in varying conditions. Still, none of Musquin’s rides have looked like potential wins. You have to figure Musquin is due for a win at some point, but he hasn’t shown the needed speed yet. Regardless, his consistency puts Musquin just two points behind series leader Roczen. The dark horse for an Arlington win is Joey Savatgy. After a rough start in his rookie season, including a concussion in Glendale and a mechanical DNF in Oakland, Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) is of the race for the title—he’s in P14 and 66 points behind Roczen. However, Savatgy ran with the leaders in Oakland and lead most of the laps in the Minneapolis Main. Savatgy has serious speed. The only thing we haven’t seen from Savatgy is the ability to put it all together for 20 minutes plus one lap. In a year as unpredictable as 2019, Savatgy might just do that in Arlington. The Arlington Supercross will be live on NBCSN at an unusual time. The racing starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you have the paid NBC Sports Gold subscription, you can watch the excellent qualifying practice coverage with streaming starting at 2 p.m. ET. We, of course, have an excellent Supercross cable/streaming schedule worth bookmarking.

Photography by Rich Shepherd, et al

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 6 of 17 rounds)