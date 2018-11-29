Zero Motorcycles News

Zero Motorcycles launched operations in 2007 – a time when electric motorcycles were in their infancy. Fast forward to 2018, and Zero has multiple riding genres covered, from urban to dirt to supermoto.

Now Zero wants to enter world of four-wheeled maxi-scooters. To simplify the transition, Zero Motorcycles announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the Swiss-based Qaudro Vehicles.

Quadro’s four-wheeled tilting scooter, the Qooder, features a built-in hydraulic tilt system (HTS) design that allows it to bank upwards of 45 degrees into corners without losing all four wheels of traction.

The platform will now be electrified with Zero e-bike technology, and arrive in late 2019 as the “e-Qooder.”

“Quadro Vehicles stands for advanced mobility solutions and has already launched in Europe Qooder which is a new category of commuting mobility, patented and unique in the world,” says Paolo Gagliardo, CEO of Quadro Vehicles For this reason we wanted to partner with the best to enter decisively the ZEV market with a unique point of view by the end of 2019.”

“We selectively enter into powertrain partnerships with an exclusive few companies that share in our values of innovation, leadership, passion and a commitment to quality,” says Jim Callahan, Director of Business Development at the Santa Cruz-based Zero Motorcycles.

“Collaborating with Quadro made perfect sense from the very start and the electric Qooder prototype has been great fun to ride already. Electrifying the Qooder experience with a Zero powertrain is certain to be a game changer when it comes to describing options for individual mobility.”

Zero Motorcycles powertrains have already been introduced across a wide array of industries including automotive, powersports, industrial equipment, agricultural equipment, and a variety of automation applications.

