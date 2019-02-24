2019 Detroit Supercross Results: Tomac Wins, Webb Retains Red Plate

The second Triple Crown race of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series gave us seven different riders on the podium of the three Mains, making for exciting racing at Ford Field in Detroit. By the end of the night, Eli Tomac had racked up his second win of the season, while red-plate holder Cooper Webb extended his lead over closest rival, Ken Roczen. It was a night where winning the hole shot meant you would not win the Main. While the gap between the top three riders doubled from last weekend, just 13 points separate the top four, with just over half a season remaining. It’s still on!

Eli Tomac rebounds from last week, winning two of the three Mains and taking the overall. After a disastrous race in Arlington where Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) finished in P12, it looked like Tomac might be having another off night. With a P11 start in M1, it took Tomac half the 17-lap race to reach the top five. His increasing momentum carried him to the front, overtaking Justin Brayton on the penultimate lap. With a P3 start and the fastest pace in M2, it didn’t take long for Tomac to pass Webb for the lead on lap 6, making it look like Tomac might sweep the night. However, another poor start in M3 left Tomac battling through the pack to a P6 finish. Taking his second win of the season, Tomac claws back three points on series leader, Webb, and sits P4 in the series standings

Cooper Webb triples his lead over his closest rival in the series standings, while winning the final Main. Webb (Red Bull KTM) got off the gate quickly in M1, but was immediately passed by Brayton and Chad Reed. He continued moving backward before stabilizing in P6, where he finished. Webb grabbed the holeshot in M2 and led the first five laps before having to settle for P2 after Tomac charged by. In the last Main of the night, Webb quickly moved forward from his P5 start, overtaking Justin Barcia on lap 11. A closing Blake Baggett was not able to overtake Webb. Continuing to hold the red plate, Webb leaves Ford Field with a six-point lead over Roczen.

Chad Reed continues to surprise, taking his first podium since 2017. Reed (JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) got a good jump off the gate in M1, moving quickly past Webb and tucking into P2 behind Baggett. A late-charging Tomac passed him on lap 13, but Reed held on for a P3 finish behind Brayton. In the second Main, Reed started P7 but overtook Brayton and Dean Wilson within a couple of laps. He inherited P4 when Marvin Musquin went down on lap 10, but within a couple of laps Musquin regained the position, leaving Reed to finish in P5. In the final Main Reed bounced between P6 and P8, and finished in P7. His 3-5-7 result gave him the third step on the podium, and he moves up to P8 in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Standings.

Ken Roczen misses the podium, but remains the only rider to finish in the top five every race this year. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) was consistent with a 5-6-5 result in Detroit, but never seemed to get going. He took a P9 start in M1 to a P5 finish, a P9 start in M2 to a P6 finish, and a P7 start in the final Main to a P5 finish. It gave him an overall P4 for the night, ending his string of three podiums in the last three races. Roczen is still second in the standings, but the two-point gap between him and Webb has turned into six.

Marvin Musquin’s five-podium streak ends as he finishes out of the top five. Finishing 9-4-4 in the three Mains left Musquin (Red Bull KTM) with a P6 overall for the night. While the poor result didn’t drop him out of third in the series standings, his hold on the position is looking precarious. Musquin slides a few points farther from Roczen ahead of him, and Tomac is a slim one point behind.

Getting the holeshot is not all it’s cracked up to be, but it was good for P2 at Ford Field. Justin Brayton (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) charged out of the gate in M1, taking the holeshot and looking like he was going straight to the checkers. Tomac blitzed by on lap 15, leaving Brayton with a P2 finish. Webb got the holeshot in M2, but was not able to hold off Tomac for more than five laps. Webb finished in P2. Baggett tried his hand in M3, nabbing the holeshot and leading for the first third of the race. Barcia (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) put an aggressive pass on Baggett, that also allowed a charging Webb to pass, but by the end of the final Main Baggett had regained P2.

Next week the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series moves to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The race will be aired live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. With the NBC Sports Gold paid streaming service, you can also catch Qualifying at noon. If you haven’t already bookmarked our 2019 Supercross Television Schedule, do it now so that you don’t miss a race!

2019 Detroit Supercross Results, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Eli Tomac, 8 points, 1-1-6 (Kawasaki) Cooper Webb, 9, 6-2-1 (Yamaha) Chad Reed, 15, 3-5-7 (Suzuki) Ken Roczen, 16, 5-6-5 (Honda) Blake Baggett, 17, 4-11-2 (KTM) Marvin Musquin, 17, 9-4-4 (KTM) Justin Barcia, 20, 10-7-3 (Yamaha) Joey Savatgy, 22, 8-3-11 (Kawasaki) Justin Brayton, 23, 2-12-9 (Honda)

Zach Osborne, 29, 11-8-10 (Husqvarna)

Dean Wilson, 29, 7-9-13 (Husqvarna)

Aaron Plessinger, 30, 12-10-8 (Yamaha)

Justin Hill, 39, 13-14-12 (Suzuki)

Tyler Bowers, 42, 15-13-14 (Kawasaki)

Chris Blose, 46, 16-15-15 (Husqvarna)

Justin Bogle, 50, 14-19-17 (KTM)

Ben Lamay, 53, 21-16-16 (Honda)

Kyle Chisholm, 56, 17-21-18 (Suzuki)

Ryan Breece, 57, 18-20-19 (Yamaha)

Carlen Gardener, 57, 19-17-21 (Honda)

AJ Catanzaro, 58, 20-18-20 (Kawasaki)

Cole Martinez, 66, 22-22-22 (Suzuki)

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds)

Cooper Webb, 173 points (4 wins) Ken Roczen, 167 Marvin Musquin, 161 Eli Tomac, 160 (2 wins) Dean Wilson, 122 Justin Barcia, 120 (1 win) Blake Baggett, 119 (1 win) Chad Reed,114 Aaron Plessinger, 104