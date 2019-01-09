Harley-Davidson LiveWire: Updated Info, Price and Other E-Moto Concepts

Harley-Davidson LiveWire News

For motorcycle manufacturers, the big events of the year are shows like EICMA in Milan and the International Motorcycle Shows across the states.

One doesn’t typically think motorcycles when the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is mentioned.

This changed for 2019 CES when Harley-Davidson was present with its debut electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, and two other new electric concepts for the urban environment.

Harley released some updated information about its LiveWire, which will be available as a 2020 model and is now available for pre-order in the United States.

The big news released with the pre-order information was pricing. The 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire will costs $29,799 (MSRP).

Other info about the electric motorcycle announced at CES 2019 included:

Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. The instant torque provided by the H-D Revelation electric powertrain can produce 100 percent of its rated torque the instant the throttle is twisted, and 100 percent of that torque is always available, Harley says.

Range: Estimated 110 miles of urban roads on a single charge.

Rider Aids: Cornering-enhanced Anti-lock Braking System and Traction Control. The systems are fully electronic and utilize the latest inertial measurement unit and ABS sensor technology, Harley says.

Noise: The H-D Revelation electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, heat, and noise, all of which enhance rider comfort. The LiveWire model is designed to produce a new signature Harley-Davidson sound as it accelerates and gains speed.

H-D Connect Service: The LiveWire motorcycle is equipped with H-D Connect, which pairs motorcycle riders with their bikes through an LTE-enabled Telematics Control Unit coupled with connectivity and cloud services using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson App.

This technology makes the LiveWire motorcycle the first North American mass-market cellular-connected electric motorcycle. With H-D Connect, data is collected and transferred to the app to provide information to the rider’s smartphone about:

Motorcycle status: Information available through H-D Connect includes battery charge status and available range from any location where a sufficient cellular signal is available. This allows the rider to remotely check the charge status including charge level and time to completion. Riders will be able to locate a charging station with ease thanks to an integrated location finder built into the H-D App.

Information available through H-D Connect includes battery charge status and available range from any location where a sufficient cellular signal is available. This allows the rider to remotely check the charge status including charge level and time to completion. Riders will be able to locate a charging station with ease thanks to an integrated location finder built into the H-D App. Tamper alerts and vehicle location : H-D Connect indicates the location of the parked LiveWire motorcycle and alerts can be sent to the rider’s smartphone if the bike is tampered with or moved. GPS-enabled stolen-vehicle tracking provides peace of mind that the motorcycle’s location can be tracked.

: H-D Connect indicates the location of the parked LiveWire motorcycle and alerts can be sent to the rider’s smartphone if the bike is tampered with or moved. GPS-enabled stolen-vehicle tracking provides peace of mind that the motorcycle’s location can be tracked. Service reminders and notifications: Reminders about upcoming vehicle service requirements, automated service reminders and other vehicle care notifications.

Harley-Davidson also debuted the two electric future concepts above that further explore the potential of urban mobility.

“We’re at a historic juncture in the evolution of mobility, and Harley-Davidson is at the forefront,” Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson’s President and CEO, said at CES 2019. “Innovation that moves the body and soul has always been at the heart of our brand, and this next chapter in our history is about creating products and opportunities for existing and aspiring riders of all ages and walks of life.”

“Our vision for the future is all encompassing. For all ages, from urban professional to exurban retiree, and from commute-minded to thrill-seeking, we are creating the products and opportunities for existing and aspiring riders to feel the transformative power of the two-wheeled riding experience. These two concepts are further statements towards that our commitment to lead in the electric mobility space that begins this fall with the production 2020 LiveWire.”

The 2020 LiveWire motorcycle is now available for US dealer pre-order at h-d.com/LiveWire with deliveries expected this fall and select global markets announced at a later date.