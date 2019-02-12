2019 MotoAmerica TV Schedule | FS2 Coverage

Who will broadcast 2019 MotoAmerica? FS2 TV Schedule

MotoAmerica organizers have announced that the 2019 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be televised in association with Fox Sports, featuring 90-minutes of live or same-day coverage of Superbike racing on FS2.

The programming schedule includes coverage of both the Saturday and Sunday races and will feature all 10 rounds of the 2019 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship. Also, FS2 will re-air the 90-minute broadcast within seven days of each event.

The announcement marks a departure with the championship’s previous broadcast partner, beIN Sports. According to Nielsen Media Research, FS2 has a reach of nearly 57-million households.

“We’re very pleased to have FS2 as the home of MotoAmerica Superbike racing,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This is a big step forward for us as a series as nearly 57-million households will now have the opportunity to see what competitive, exciting racing we have in the MotoAmerica Superbike Series.

“We know that FS2 will do a great job of bringing our racing into the homes of our existing fans and it will also put our series in front of a lot of new fans as well.”

“Adding the MotoAmerica Superbike Series to FS2 continues a long history of exciting motorsports action available on the FOX Sports family of networks,” said Josh Oakley, FOX Sports VP Acquisitions & Programming. “FS2 is a destination for motorsports fans, and MotoAmerica delivers on the expectations of our viewers.”

Jason Pridmore, Greg White and Hannah Lopa will be returning as MotoAmerica’s on-air personalities for the 2019 Superbike season.

MotoAmerica is expected to make additional broadcast announcements this week, and we will update this story accordingly.

2019 MotoAmerica TV Schedule: FS2 Tentative Broadcast Schedule (90-Minute Programs/Eastern Time)