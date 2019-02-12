2019 KTM Adventure Rallies Return for USA and Canada (Dates)

For 2019, KTM North America says its Adventure Rider Rally events will return to the USA and Canada.

For stateside riders, the 2019 Adventure Rider Rally will take place in Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge, Colo., September 13-15. This is the 16th event for the KTM Rally and will provide riders an opportunity to explore the Rocky Mountains.

The Canadian KTM Adventure Rally occurs two weeks later, September 26-28, at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, BC. This is the third year for the Canadian event, and riders will be able to explore the Columbian mountains.

Both North American rallies include:

Spectacular riding opportunities

Demo rides on KTM’s latest Adventure lineup

Opportunity to speak with KTM’s factory technicians

Enjoy an awards dinner

Take a first-look at the brand new KTM 790 Adventure

Open to all brands, KTM’s ADVENTURE Rallies are a place for like-minded enthusiasts to come together and share their passion for adventure riding in some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.

2019 KTM Adventure Rally USA Details

For participants of the three-day U.S. rally, an all-new element has been added in 2019 with an overnight camping option following a day-long offroad adventure. Participants will depart Beaver Run Resort’s basecamp on Friday morning to set out on a 100-150-mile ride, ending at the overnight campsite with dinner provided. The next day, participants will head out on another excursion that will bring them back to basecamp for Saturday night’s awards ceremony.

Participants will have the opportunity to ride various trails and backroads throughout the Rocky Mountains and there will be options for every skill level as routes will vary in difficulty and distance. Routes will be available on-site at the event and there will be an option for riders to go on self-guided rides with fellow enthusiasts.

Participants will also have the option to ‘Ride With the Pros’ on guided rides led by offroad legends and KTM Ambassadors Mike Lafferty, Scott Bright, Taylor Robert, Russell Bobbitt and Paul Krause. Jimmy Lewis Riding Schools will be on-site conducting lessons and hosting nightly activities along vendor row with a ton of ADVENTURE motorcycle aftermarket companies and KTM’s Factory R&D team will be answering technical questions all weekend long.

2019 KTM Adventure Rally Canada Details

Canadian participants will also receive a new format for 2019 with a NEW two-day navigation rally, open to all motorcycle brands over 600cc. The two-day KTM Navigation Rally will be tailored to suit all rider abilities and interests – from long distance adventure touring, to offroad adventure enthusiasts.

Teams of two to four riders will take on the challenge of navigating across the Canadian Western Mountains while following a GPS route and staying as close as possible to the total mileage. Red Mountain Resort showcases diverse and exciting routes for all types of riders. Participants will also benefit from the presence of the pros such as Chris Birch, access to KTM staff, dedicated adventure vendors and the ability to demo KTM’s latest ADVENTURE lineup, including the new KTM 790 Adventure R.

KTM is pleased to welcome back the Ultimate Race Qualifier for the second-straight year at both rallies. More details will follow regarding the Ultimate Race Qualifier, but interested participants can sign up now to secure a spot as space is limited for this event.

For more information or to register for the KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally in Breckenridge, Colorado, visit the official page. To register for the KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada in Rossland, BC, visit the official page.