Suzuki Posts Nearly $8 Million in 2019 Motorcycle Racing Contingency

2019 Motorcycle Racing Contingency: Suzuki

For the 2019 motorcycle racing season, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., (SMAI) returns with a robust racing contingency program worth nearly $8 million in available funds.

The contingency if for both local and world championships in off-road, Motocross/Supercross, flat track and road racing.

Suzuki says the funds are split up by:

Up to $6 million in contingency is available for off-road and motocross riders to race the all-new Suzuki RM-Z250, RM-Z450, RM85, and RMX450Z.

in contingency is available for off-road and motocross riders to race the all-new Suzuki RM-Z250, RM-Z450, RM85, and RMX450Z. Nearly $1.3 million can be earned by road racers competing on legendary GSX-R1000, GSX-R600, and SV650 sportbikes.

can be earned by road racers competing on legendary GSX-R1000, GSX-R600, and SV650 sportbikes. Additional $500,000 of contingency is available to flat track racers campaigning the RM-Z450 or using engines from the renowned SV650 V-Twin.

Following are descriptions of each program:

2019 Suzuki MX & Off-Road Contingency Program

Suzuki’s MX and Off-road contingency has been expanded with the addition of several premier off-road racing championships plus continued support of AMA Supercross, AMA Motocross, and a variety of amateur series. The program includes track-side support and double contingency payout at selected events.

“Suzuki has a rich history supporting racers in all disciplines across the country with our excellent contingency program,” said Chris Wheeler, MX Support Manager.

“It is important for the Suzuki brand to continue improving this program and helping as many riders as possible to get out and race more often. We are excited to have so many Suzuki riders out there doing what they love. And, not only do they get to take advantage of one of the industry’s largest contingency programs but they get to be part of something more with the Suzuki RM Army initiative.”

Built on a championship-winning legacy, the RM Army program is designed to create passion and unity between Suzuki and its racers. Through Suzuki’s Amateur Racing Support, RM Army amateur racers can take full advantage of program benefits including a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend Camp Carmichael; a unique and exclusive program that provides Suzuki amateur racers the chance to train with 15-time MX/SX Champion, Ricky Carmichael, at his private training facility in Cairo, Georgia.

During this two-day camp, “The G.O.A.T” will help riders improve their overall MX skills and cover topics such as fitness, training, and bike set-up.

2019 Suzuki Road Racing Contingency Program

Suzuki’s road racing contingency offerings have been increased to include several premier championships including MotoAmerica’s Superbike, Stock 1000, SuperSport, and Twins Cup classes, along with other regional and local amateur road race events. Suzuki remains the brand of choice with recent road racing championships captured on GSX-R and SV models.

“Suzuki’s support of road racing has also been bolstered with the 2019 contingency program offering approximately $1.3 million,” said Pat Alexander, Race Support Manager.

“Available to road racers in the United States, Suzuki is proud to support riders with one of the best programs in the country. And thanks to the Suzuki’s XTRM contingency website, racers can take advantage of a more convenient way to access their funds and use their well-deserved earnings.”

2019 Suzuki Flat Track Contingency Program

To support the renaissance of flat track racing in the United States, Suzuki’s 2019 contingency program includes the American Flat Track series with pay-outs available in the AFT Twins, AFT Production Twins, and AFT Singles classes. This support is fitting as past Suzuki World Champions such as Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr. started their racing careers on flat track machines.

“We see many motorcycle racers, including MotoAmerica Superbike and MotoGP stars, use American-style flat track training to gain valuable skills,” added Alexander.

“It is important to Suzuki to support this type of competition in a way that can grow the number of racers and increase involvement with our dealers. We are excited to have so many flat track riders using Suzuki power in their racing endeavors.”

How to Register for Suzuki Motorcycle Racing Contingency

Register for Suzuki contingency and race your way to the top of the podium. Getting started is as simple as this:

Own an eligible Suzuki model (or use an eligible Suzuki engine)

Complete the online registration process at racesuzuki.com

Race a specified event on the Suzuki Contingency Payout Schedule

Place in a paying position

Receive your rewards directly into your digital wallet

To learn more about Suzuki’s 2019 contingency program and all available benefits, please visit racesuzuki.com or suzukicycles.com/racing.