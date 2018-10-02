2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R First Look: Upgraded!

Acceleration and braking get bumps up on the 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R. New sticker tires come with revisions to the braking system. Additionally, there are now two positions available for the swingarm pivot. Let’s take a quick look at what’s new on the 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

The 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R is now shod with Bridgestone’s new Racing Street RS11 tires. Gone are the RS10 tires. They’re replaced by track-ready RS11 rubber. These are new tires from Bridgestone that are also found on Kawasaki’s 2019 Ninja H2 models.

The Brembo T-drive brake rotors have a new attachment system. The 320mm floating discs the standard floating rotor spools, of course. However, now the system also features new T-drive fasteners. According to Suzuki, these fasteners allow the rotor to absorb additional braking energy for improved deceleration.

To further enhance braking efficiency, the 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R has stainless-steel braided front brake lines. This, certainly, is long overdue.

The swingarm pivot is now adjustable. Suzuki has a positioning for the street, and a different one for track riding. Suzuki politely requests, “Please use the standard position for street riding.”

There are also new color choices for the 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R. You can still get the cool Team Suzuki Ecstar graphics, along with Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red. Last year’s Pearl Glacier White and Metallic Mat Black No. 2 versions are no longer available.

2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Specs

MOTOR

Engine: Inline-4

Displacement: 1000cc

Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 55.1mm

Maximum power: 199 horsepower

Maximum torque: 87 ft/lbs

Compression ratio: 13.2:1

Valve train: DOHC, 16-valve; variable timing

Fueling: Ride-by-wire throttle bodies

Exhaust: Titanium

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh w/ quickshift

Clutch: Wet multi-plate slip-and-assist

Final drive: 525 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

Swingarm: Two-position pivot

Front suspension: Showa Balance Free Fork

Rear suspension: Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion

Front tire: 120/70-17; Bridgestone Racing Street RS11

Rear tire: 190/55-17; Bridgestone Racing Street RS11

Front brakes: Brembo T-drive 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 23.2 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallon

Curb weight: 448 pounds

COLORS

Team Suzuki Ecstar

Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red

2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Price: MSRP TBA

