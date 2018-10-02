2019 Suzuki SV650X First Look: The SV Goes Café

We have seen this model overseas and had been hoping to get it in the United States, and now the 2019 Suzuki SV650X has arrived. The SV650X takes that standard SV650 and gives it a café racer twist. Let’s take a quick look at what makes the 2019 Suzuki SV650X distinct in Suzuki’s lineup.

The frame, suspension, and motor on the 2019 Suzuki SV650X are all unchanged from the standard SV650.

The defining feature for the 2019 Suzuki SV650X is the clip-ons. Rather than a traditional steel handlebar, the SV650X has a pair of clip-ons that put the rider in a forward-leaning position. For those who are concerned about the SV650X having too-aggressive ergonomics, the clip-ons do not drop below the top triple clamp.

Although the SV650X’s mirrors look different, they are the same as on the SV650. However, the angle of the mirrors further compacts the appearance of the 2019 Suzuki SV650X.

A bikini fairing and cowling over the frame in front of the fuel tank gives the SV650X additional aerodynamics. In addition to playing to the café racer crowd, the new plastic should smoothly deflect a bit of wind.

A brown-ribbed seat adds retro panache to the 2019 Suzuki SV650X. It’s a tad higher that the standard SV650, though you’re not likely to notice that once aboard. The seat gets a tuck-and-roll treatment for the rider’s posterior (though not the passenger), along with the brown color.

The graphics are more competition-oriented on the SV650X. Yes, that’s a stylized number plate on the cowling below the passenger seat. Much of the SV650X gets the blacked-out treatment that is popular on contemporary motorcycles paying homage to motorcycles of the past. Overall, the styling on the SV650X is clean and functional. The 2019 Suzuki SV650X runs $900 more than the SV650 ABS. If you like the café styling, be prepared to hand over some additional cash. Not quite simply a styling exercise, changing the ergonomics can alter a motorcycle’s handling and performance due to redistribution of the rider’s weight. Given that, we can’t wait to take some spins between cafés on the new 2019 Suzuki SV650X.

2019 Suzuki SV650X ABS Specs

ENGINE

Engine: 90-degree V-twin

Bore x stroke: 81 x 62.6mm

Displacement: 645cc

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Fueling system: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: DID 520 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 41 fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock

Tires: Dunlop Qualifier

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 290mm floating discs w/ 4-piston Tokico calipers

Rear brake: Disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Curb weight: 437 pounds

Color: Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Glacier White

2019 Suzuki SV650X Price: $8399 MSRP