2019 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look
After being introduced just two years ago, the Triumph Street Scrambler gets a serious makeover for 2019. From the motor to the chassis, the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler enjoys a wide range of compelling updates. Let’s take a look at them.
- Peak horsepower is up by 18 percent on the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler, and the engine is revvier. That moves the High Torque 900 motor up to 65 horses at 7500 rpm. That’s an increase of 10 horsepower over the previous version, though it comes 1500 rpm higher in the rev range. Torque still peaks way down low, with 59 ft/lbs on tap at just 3200 rpm—that peak output is unchanged, but comes on 350 rpm later. Also, the redline is raised by 500 rpm, which can come in handy when passing. Also, the compression ratio has been bumped up from 10.6:1 to 11:1.
- Weight has been pulled off various internal engine parts. The High Torque 900 motor in the Street Scrambler gets a lighter crankshaft and balance shaft, along with a lighter torque-assist clutch. All that should mean the grunting High Torque motor also spins up easier.
- Fuel consumption is significantly improved to 69 mpg. The previous estimated fuel consumption of 62 mpg wasn’t bad, but 69 mph is even thriftier.
- The High Torque 900 motor also shaves some weight off externally. The cam cover is now magnesium, and the clutch cover is lighter.
- The 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler motor gets two power modes. You have a choice between Road and Rain modes, which impact the throttle mapping (retaining full power) and traction control. Traction control can also be adjusted independently.
- The fork has been improved and the legs are set wider. According to Triumph, this results in “a more comfortable ride” from the cartridge fork. Triumph describes the Street Scrambler KYB suspension as having “road and light off-road capability.” Travel remains the same at 4.7 inches at both ends.
- There’s a new Brembo caliper up front. While the 310mm disc is unchanged, a Brembo four-piston caliper now grasps it. Nissin continues to do its duty in the rear with a two-piston caliper on a 255mm disc.
- Triumph says the 2019 Street Scrambler is nearly 20 pounds lighter than last year. Unfortunately, Triumph only provides a relatively useless dry weight spec—436.5 pounds in this case. No one rides the bike dry, so we don’t care what it weighs dry.
- With the forks set wider, the Street Scrambler also gets other styling updates in the front. The headlight brackets, triple clamp, and front fender have all been redesigned.
- There is a new two-piece seat. The seat is ribbed for a premium look, while the rider gets considerable more saddle space than the passenger. A nice little bonus returning is the USB charging socket under the seat.
- The instrument panel has been visually upgraded. That means a new bezel and metallic plate with the Bonneville logo. Plus, the dial face now sports detailing in translucent silver. It’s a nice mix of an analog velocity display with an LCD inset.
- Graphics on the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler have been updated. The new logos look good.
- For those who want a flashier Street Scrambler, Triumph has put together an Urban Tracker kit. Contrary to the name, the Urban Tracker kit actually makes the Street Scrambler into a local ADV-lite touring motorcycle. Included in the kit are 25-liter panniers, headlight grille and bezel, high front fender, skidplate, black handlebar brace, slip-on Vance & Hines silencer, a black ribbed bench seat, and various other nice detail items.
- The 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler won’t be available in North American until January 2019. By then we should have an idea of the price.
2019 Triumph Street Scrambler Specs
ENGINE
Type: Parallel twin w/ 270° crank
Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80.0mm
Displacement: 900cc
Compression ratio: 11:1
Maximum power: 65 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
Maximum torque: 59 ft/lbs @ 3200 rpm
Valve train: SOHC, 4 vpc
Fueling: Multipoint sequential EFI
Cooling: Liquid
Exhaust: Brushed 2-into-2 w/ twin brushed stainless steel silencers
Transmission: 5-speed
Clutch: Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB forks; 4.7 inches
Rear suspension; travel: Twin spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches
Wheels: Wire-spoke steel
Front wheel: 19 x 2.75
Rear wheels: 17 x 4.25
Tires: Metzeler Tourance
Front tire: 100/90 x 19
Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
Front brake: 310mm floating disc w/ Brembo two-piston floating caliper
Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin two-piston floating caliper
ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
Rake: 25.6 degrees
Trail: 4.3 inches
Seat Height: 31.2 inches
Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons
Estimate fuel consumption: 69 mpg
Dry weight: 454 pounds
Colors: Fusion White; Cranberry Red; Khaki Green and Matt Aluminum
2019 Triumph Street Scrambler Prices: MSRP TBA