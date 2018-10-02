2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT: Supersport Touring Motorcycle
The 2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT has arrived with a nice collection of updates to make it a faster and more efficient sport touring motorcycle. Let’s see what makes the new Super Duke GT stand out.
- The 2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT’s LC8 engine gets titanium intake valves, new mapping, and resonator chamber technology. With lighter valves, the 1301cc V-twin should spin up faster than ever, with the mapping to take advantage of the updates.
- WP has updated the semi-active suspension for the fast sport tourer. There will be three settings—Comfort, Street, and Sport—and the damping rates adjust constantly as you ride.
- There’s a new 6.5-inch TFT dashboard. That’s big and bright, with integration with the KTM My Ride app that installs on your smartphone and stays in touch with the dashboard via Bluetooth.
- Cruise control has been updated with an improved user interface. The switches on the left handlebar communicate with the new TFT dashboard to make setting and changing speeds easier.
- The new windscreen offers improved adjustment and wind protection.
- The 2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT gets more aerodynamic handguards. As with the windscreen, the goal is better protection for the touring rider.
- The headlight is new, and continues to use LED technology. According to KTM, the new headlight “provides optimal visibility and illumination.”
- Everything else that we already liked about the 2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT returns. As always, we look forward to spending some quality touring time on this exceptional supersport touring motorcycle.
- The 2019 price and availability have not yet been announced.
2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Specs
ENGINE
Type: 75-degree V-twin
Displacement: 1301cc
Bore x stroke: 108 x 71mm
Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 56mm throttle bodies
Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
Clutch: Hydraulically actuated PASC slipper clutch
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
Front suspension; travel: WP semi-active inverted 48mm forks; 4.9 inches
Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted WP semi-active shock; 5.1 inches
Tires: Pirelli Angel GT
Front tire: 120/70 x 17
Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo calipers
Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
Rake: 24.9 degrees
Seat height: 32.9 inches
Fuel tank capacity: 6.1 gallons
Curb weight: 497 pounds
2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Price: MSRP TBA