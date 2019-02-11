2019 Super Hooligan Calendar

The Super Hooligan National Championship (SHNC) powered by Indian Motorcycle – a series that unites the custom-motorcycle scene with flat track racing – returns with a full schedule for 2019, Roland Sands Design (RSD) has announced.

The rules are basic and extremely grassroots: 750cc and up production street bikes with flat track tires in stock frames. That’s it.

RSD says SHNC was designed to bring racing to the people in previously unheard of locations, smack in the middle of the city or coast as well as key moto culture events across the country, promising a solid mix of current and new fans alike.

The series began at The One Pro Race at Salem Speedway, Oregon, this past weekend, and will continue through November.

2019 Super Hooligan National Championship Schedule:

March 14, 2019: AFT Daytona*: Daytona, FL

April 13, 2019: The Handbuilt Show: Austin, TX

May 11, 2019: AFT Perris*: Perris, CA

June 16, 2019: The Tulsa TT: Tulsa, OK

June 22, 2019: San Pedro Asphalt: San Pedro, CA

August 5-9, 2019: Sturgis: Sturgis, SD

August 2019: Moto Bay Classic: San Francisco, CA

September 21, 2019: Costa Mesa Speedway: Costa Mesa, CA

October 26-27, 2019: Moto Beach Classic/Surf City Blitz: Huntington Beach, CA

November 9-10, 2019: Moto Beach Classic/Surf City Blitz: Daytona Beach, FL

*AFT events will be Super Hooligan Class only, no Hooligan Amateur class

*All dates subject to change or cancellation

About the Super Hooligan National Championship

RSD recognizes that the SHNC would be nowhere without the efforts of the racers themselves, so for 2019 we have extended the contingency program to all racers that make the A Main Event, totaling $5,000 in payouts at every race.

The J&P Cycles Amateur Hooligan class makes its debut this year giving Rookie Hooligans and first timers the opportunity to send-it in front of the home town crowd, without the pressure of being on the track with more experienced riders. Points will be kept, the top 3 will win J&P Cycles Gift Cards at each race and a Champion will be crowned at the final round. Amateur Hooligan races will be run at all non-AFT events.

The SHNC series sponsors help make it all possible. Indian Motorcycle is the Official Motorcycle sponsor of Super Hooligan and will be awarding the Super Hooligan Series Champion an Indian motorcycle. Dunlop, The Official Tire of Super Hooligan brings back the Dunlop Dash for Cash race. K&N Engineering continues its support of the Holeshot award. Bell Helmets and Motul have returned to support the series along with J&P Cycles, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Wiseco Performance Parts and Rekluse.

For additional information, visit Roland Sands Design.