Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0

During the Wheels and Waves in Biarritz, France, this past June, Ducati unveiled the Scrambler Mach 2.0, a custom created in collaboration with renown California designer Roland Sands.

The bike was inspired by the Bell Cross Idol helmet that’s part of the Scrambler 2017 apparel collection, the helmet’s stripped color scheme celebrating the typical beach-front scene of the West Coast in the 1970s.

But why the name Mach 2.0? Like the graphics celebrate 1970s West Coast, the name celebrates the Mach 1 250 of the 1960s.

Besides the paint on the bike that began life as a base Scrambler, other custom parts include a low cross-section aluminum handlebar, Flat Track Pro seat, black exhaust and cylinder-head covers, and Café Racer-styled brushed fins.

In the video embedded below, Roland Sands discusses the Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 build. For additional information, visit Ducati Scrambler.

Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 Photo Gallery