2014-2017 BMW R 1200 GS Recall

2014-2017 BMW R 1200 GS & BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Recalls

BMW Motorrad has recalled approximately 14,626 of its 2014-2017 BMW R 1200 GS and BMW R 1200 GS Adventure motorcycles due to possible fork issues.

BMW Motorrad says the affected bike may experience incidents of momentary extreme stress at the fork stanchions (top of fork). If this happens, a gap could develop at the fork plug that connects the steering bar with the fork, causing stanchion failure.

The motorcycle fixed fork tube may separate from the pressed-in seal plug that secures the tube to the upper triple clamp. If the fork tube detaches from the sealing plug, the handling and stability of the motorcycle will be affected, increasing the risk of a crash, BMW reports.

The defect notice states, “Typically, a rattling noise will be heard and/or an oil leak will be noticed. The pressed in seal plug can loosen in case of an incident with momentary extreme stress without notice of such damage to the user.”

Recall information states that “On March 2, 2016 an incident in Portugal was reported to BMW with a non-US 2015 BMW R 1200 GS being involved. The motorcycle was produced in December 2015 and had approximately 910 miles at the time of the occurrence. The customer was not injured. BMW Motorrad started an investigation.”

It goes on to reveal, in part, “Between March 2016 and June 2016, BMW received 105 non-US customer complaints of a gap at the front fork plug which connects the steering bar with the front fork, and 2 non-US customer complaints where the plug was completely separated. BMW requested the defected parts and analyzed them in the laboratory.

“Due to that analysis, additional damaged parts were requested and further analysis conducted. In parallel, new series parts were also tested. It was found that the damaged parts were produced with the correct material and geometry specifications, and did not have any failures during parts production. It was also observed that the damaged parts had experienced plastic deformation as a result of incidents with momentary extreme stress.

“Between July 2016 and November 2016, BMW received three customer complaints from the US, and others worldwide of a gap. BMW was also made aware of one customer complaint from the US, and four others worldwide where the plug was completely separated. Further investigations were initiated. Because of these new complaints, a field analysis was requested.

“Testing concluded that the motorcycle needs to experience an extreme impact to initiate the gap. To enlarge the gap after the initial damage due to the momentary extreme stress incident, another impact with high stress is necessary (i.e., during off-road driving e.g., motocross by a highly skilled driver).

“On April 7, 2017, BMW released an improvement measure via a worldwide customer satisfaction program. In June, BMW reviewed this issue with non-US safety authorities, and on June 30, 2017, BMW decided, in an abundance of caution, to conduct a safety recall.”

On July 24, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that BMW North America issued a safety recall in the U.S. affecting approximately 14,626 2014-2017 BMW R 1200 GS and BMW R 1200 GS Adventure motorcycles. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) of affected units were not reported in the Safety Recall Report.

BMW has indicated it will notify owners, and dealers will add an additional fixed fork tube bush. A fork that is sufficiently damaged will be replaced with a modified new part. These repairs will be made free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin September 1, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

The NHTSA campaign number is 17V438000. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov .