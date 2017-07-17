Rizoma Releases Accessories for 2017 BMW R 1200 GS

2017 BMW R 1200 GS Rizoma Parts

The BMW R 1200 GS continues its legacy as BMW Motorrad’s top-selling motorcycle, and this likely won’t change anytime soon.

The reason is the versatility of the R 1200 GS, which can take you on a globe-trotting trip in pure comfort, regardless of weather conditions or terrain. From dirt to sand to the smoothest blacktop, the R 1200 GS provides the ultimate touring platform.

Rizoma has continually added to the styling to this platform, and has just released some new accessories for the 2017 BMW R 1200 GS. These parts are designed to not just make the bike look better, but also function better.

Machined from solid billet aluminum, Rizoma products are renown for innovation and quality. The BMW R 1200 GS line adds versatility with that unmistakable Rizoma style.

New accessories include a Headlight Guard; Skid Plate with integrated light (4mm of thickness); Billet aluminum Exhaust Guard and Heel Guard; Riser Kit (raised 45 mm, rearward 25mm), Rally pegs with replaceable steel ring; adjustable “3D” brake and clutch levers; and Crossbar.

Additional, universal products for the GS include Mirrors, Marker lights; Fluid tank caps; Frame caps; Radiator Screen; Side Stand Base; Head Cover (Carbon); Rear Hub Cover; Handlebar Caps; Fluid Tank Cap; Swingarm Hole Plug; Engine Oil Filler Cap; Rear Shock Preload Adjuster; Proguard System; Brake/Clutch Fluid Tanks Clutch Fluid Tank Cap; Front Brake Fluid Tank Cap; Marker Lights; Engine Oil Filler Cap; Pegs; Pivot Cover; and Frame Hole Caps Kit.

Rizoma 2017 BMW R 1200 GS Accessories | Photos