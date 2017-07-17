2018 Honda CBR650F Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Honda CBR650F
After a year off, the Honda CBR650F returns for 2018 with a few updates. There are three big changes.
The 2018 Honda CBR650F gets a new Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork, the motor has revised intake funnels and exhaust, and the gear ratios have been altered to improve acceleration.
Additionally, the Nissin brake calipers have been updated to save weight, with ABS being available as an option. If you get caught out at night, you’ll appreciate the new LED headlight.
Plus, when it comes time to check the air pressure, Honda has given the CBR650F L-angle valve stems to make the job easier. What remains is the friendly, semi-upright midsize sport bike that has easy handling that nicely exploits the inline-4 motor.
2018 Honda CBR650F Specs:
Engine
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 46.0mm
- Compression ratio: 11.4:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
Chassis
- Frame: Twin-spar steel w/ aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.0 inches
- Front tire: 120/70-17
- Rear tire: 180/55-17
- Front brakes: 320mm wave discs w/ Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm wave disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Optional
Dimensions and capacities
- Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
- Rake: 25.3 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 465 pounds (ABS: 470 pounds)
2018 Honda CBR650F Color:
- Red
2018 Honda CBR650F Price:
- $TBA MSRP