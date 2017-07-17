2018 Honda CBR650F Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Honda CBR650F

After a year off, the Honda CBR650F returns for 2018 with a few updates. There are three big changes.

The 2018 Honda CBR650F gets a new Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork, the motor has revised intake funnels and exhaust, and the gear ratios have been altered to improve acceleration.

Additionally, the Nissin brake calipers have been updated to save weight, with ABS being available as an option. If you get caught out at night, you’ll appreciate the new LED headlight.

Plus, when it comes time to check the air pressure, Honda has given the CBR650F L-angle valve stems to make the job easier. What remains is the friendly, semi-upright midsize sport bike that has easy handling that nicely exploits the inline-4 motor.

2018 Honda CBR650F Specs:

Engine

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 649cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 46.0mm

Compression ratio: 11.4:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

Chassis

Frame: Twin-spar steel w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.0 inches

Front tire: 120/70-17

Rear tire: 180/55-17

Front brakes: 320mm wave discs w/ Nissin calipers

Rear brake: 240mm wave disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Optional

Dimensions and capacities



Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons

Curb weight: 465 pounds (ABS: 470 pounds)

2018 Honda CBR650F Color:

Red

2018 Honda CBR650F Price: