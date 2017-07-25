Advertisement

KTM 1090 Adventure R Video Review

For 2017, KTM replaced the 1190 Adventure R with the smaller 1090 Adventure R. The reasoning was simple; by downsizing displacement and weight, KTM was on a mission to maximize off-road performance.

Following our 1090 R First Ride, we realized quickly that the “Ready to Race” brand accomplished this mission. And so did many others, including some of the top ADV influencers in the industry—Touratech USA and Dakar podium finishers Jimmy Lewis.

During last month’s Touratech Rally West, Touratech-USA CEO Paul Guillien and Lewis put the KTM 1090 Adventure R through some serious testing in the Cascade Mountains. From jumps to hill climbs to sand to single track, the 1090 R was tested in every possible ADV situation.

Following the test, Lewis said: “You can load it up for a long ride or strip it down to ride it pretty sporty if your going to take on some more aggressive trails, I think KTM hit a home run with this one.”

Both riders, which have different skill sets, offer riding impressions in the video embedded above. Guillien and Lewis discuss power delivery and throttle response to traction control, ABS and navigating the ride modes, along with details like bike’s weight, handling and feel with the updated suspension.

“If you’re considering a bike for riding a Backcountry Discovery Route, forest service roads, or long distance touring that involves a lot of off-road riding I think your going to be really happy with this bike…especially if you put in the ‘dongle’ which allows the ride setting to stay set when you cycle the key,” says Guillien.