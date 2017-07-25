Advertisement

2018 Honda Grom

Last year the Honda Grom received a number of mostly cosmetic upgrades. The 2018 Honda Grom has a new functional option—ABS. Impressively, the ABS option only adds $200 to the price of the 125cc urban bike.

Designed to fit full-size adults, yet not intimidate new riders, the Honda Grom is pure fun. It has a disarming look that allows you to go a bit hooligan without upsetting non-riders in the vicinity—they think it’s kinda cute.

2018 Honda Grom Buyer's Guide
2018 Honda Grom

From a purely functional standpoint, if you ride in city areas with speed limits under 50 mph, you’re going to find a lot to like about the Honda Grom. It’s easy to ride, barely uses any gas, and you can park it just about anywhere.

Advertisement

Read our Honda Grom Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 Honda Grom Specs

Engine

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.3:1
  • Valve train: SOHC, two valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ automatic enrichment
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 4-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

Chassis

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 4.1
  • Front tire: 120/70-12
  • Rear tire: 130/70-12
  • Front brake: 220mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ hydraulic single piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($200)

Dimensions & Capacities:

  • Wheelbase: 47.2 inches
  • Rake: 25°
  • Trail: 3.2 inches
  • Seat height: 30 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg
  • Curb weight: 229 pounds

2018 Honda Grom Colors:

  • Matte Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Red
  • Pearl White (Standard only)
  • Bright Yellow (Standard only)

2018 Honda Grom 125 Price (MSRP):

  • Standard, $3349
  • ABS, $3549
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR