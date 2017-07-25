2018 Honda Grom Buyer's Guide

Advertisement

2018 Honda Grom

Last year the Honda Grom received a number of mostly cosmetic upgrades. The 2018 Honda Grom has a new functional option—ABS. Impressively, the ABS option only adds $200 to the price of the 125cc urban bike.

Designed to fit full-size adults, yet not intimidate new riders, the Honda Grom is pure fun. It has a disarming look that allows you to go a bit hooligan without upsetting non-riders in the vicinity—they think it’s kinda cute.

From a purely functional standpoint, if you ride in city areas with speed limits under 50 mph, you’re going to find a lot to like about the Honda Grom. It’s easy to ride, barely uses any gas, and you can park it just about anywhere.

2018 Honda Grom Specs

Engine

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Valve train: SOHC, two valves

Fueling: EFI w/ automatic enrichment

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 4-speed

Final drive: Chain

Chassis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 4.1

Front tire: 120/70-12

Rear tire: 130/70-12

Front brake: 220mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ hydraulic single piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($200)

Dimensions & Capacities:

Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

Rake: 25°

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg

Curb weight: 229 pounds

2018 Honda Grom Colors:

Matte Grey Metallic

Pearl Red

Pearl White (Standard only)

Bright Yellow (Standard only)

2018 Honda Grom 125 Price (MSRP):

Standard, $3349

ABS, $3549