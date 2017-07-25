Advertisement

2017 Zero Motorcycles Recall

Zero Motorcycles has recalled certain 2017 S ZF6.5, S ZF13.0, DSP ZF13.0, and SR ZF13.0 motorcycles due to turn-signal issues.This is the second recall on 2017 Zero Motorcycles; the first was due to ABS issues.

The recall notice states that if a turn signal stops working, the turn signal flasher may not change its flash rate, which is intended to alert the operator.

As a result, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

The Safety Recall Report states, “On June 5, 2017, Zero Motorcycles’ Quality team became aware of flasher units on the production floor that did not behave according to regulatory requirements. Through further research, it was determined that a manufacturing defect within a specific lot of these flashers was responsible for this condition, and that Zero Motorcycles’ Production team began using this lot on May 22, 2017. Once this condition was identified, Zero Motorcycles began screening flashers, so that no additional non-compliant units were shipped starting June 22, 2017.

“On July 7, 2017, Zero Motorcycles completed its internal investigation with regards to the implications of this concern and concluded that the subject population should be recalled. Zero Motorcycles executive management considered this information and determined that a program should be conducted to remedy this condition. Zero Motorcycles is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by this condition.”

The report indicates that as few as ten units may be affected by the defect. Zero will notify owners and dealers will test the motorcycle’s flasher, replacing it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on, or before July 28, 2017. Owners may contact Zero customer service at 1-888-841-8085. Zero’s number for the recall is SV-ZMC-017-369.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign number is 17V436000. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit Safer Car.