2017 Zero Motorcycles Recall: ABS Brake Problems on S, DS and FXS Models

2017 Zero Motorcycles Recall

Zero Motorcycles Inc. has recalled certain model 2017 S, DS, and FXS motorcycles. The reason for the action is Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Hydraulic Control Unit (HCU) may have the wrong vehicle model information, possibly causing the ABS to function improperly.

If a braking event triggers the ABS, the incorrect ABS profile on these subject motorcycles will not behave as intended, which could increase the risk of a crash.

On Feb. 22, 2017, during development testing of a future model, a Zero test rider commented that “the front ABS seemed to come on a bit earlier than normal.” This was followed by similar comments on the same motorcycle made by two additional test riders on February 24 and 28.

On March 1, 2017, it was determined that this test motorcycle had been configured with the incorrect ABS profile. When looking into the reason behind this, it was discovered that due to errors in programming by both the supplier of the HCU (Robert Bosch LLC) and Zero Motorcycles production, the suspect population noted above was configured with the incorrect ABS profile.

Zero Motorcycles indicated it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by this condition.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number for the recall is 17V145000. The announcement indicates that 61 units are potentially affected by the recall. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of the potentially affected bikes are:

VIN Range 1 : Begin : 538SMBZ4XHCA07525 End : 538SMBZ40HCA07601 (Not sequential)

VIN Range 2 : Begin : 538SDAZ4XHCB07120 End : 538SDAZ41HCB07524

VIN Range 3 : Begin : 538XXBZ44HCJ07923 End : 538XXBZ41HCJ07992

Potentially affected units were built between OCT 12, 2016 and FEB 25, 2017.

The announcement indicates Zero will notify owners and dealers will reconfigure the HCU, or replace it as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 20, 2017. Owners may contact Zero customer service at 1-888-841-8085. Zero’s number for the recall is SV-ZMC-017-363.

Owners may also contact the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit Safercar.gov.