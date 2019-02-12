Ilmberger Carbon Suzuki GSX-R1000 Build

Ilmberger Carbon is known for its high-quality, all-carbon body panels for superbikes.

Due to Ilmberger’s craftsmanship, BMW Motorrad commissioned the company founded in Germany in 1990 by motorcycle racer Julius Ilmberger to create the bodywork for the HP4 Race – a $78,000 track bike.

Since then Ilmberger has showcased a few other known superbikes, including a Ducati Panigale V4 S and now the Suzuki GSX-R1000 Carbon.

The highlights of the GSX-R build include the following Ilmberger parts:

Alternator Cover

Bellypan

Chainguard

Clutch Cover

Frame Covers

Front Mudguard

Heel Protector

Hugger

Swingarm Cover

Upper Tank Carbon

Plate Holder

These parts are available at Ilmberger-Carbon.com.

About Ilmberger Carbon:

Ilmberger uses superior autoclave carbon process with highest standard in prepreg weaving. This process creates the lightest and toughest carbon fiber pieces that are UV resistant. All their parts are TUV and ABE approved and are environmentally friendly.

Ilmberger also provides carbon fiber parts direct to riders and whether they order one part or an entire carbon bike package they are shipped to the US with free Fedex shipping.

For additional information please contact uspress@ilmberger-carbon.com.

Ilmberger Carbon Suzuki GSX-R1000 | Photo Gallery