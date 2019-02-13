Accossato Racing Parts To Be Available in North America

An agreement has been reached between Moto-D racing of Mahopac, New York and Accossato Group of Italy to distribute Accossato Racing parts in the United States and Canada. Accossato Racing has worked with World Superbike legends Troy Baylis, Troy Corser, and Max Biaggi in the past, and currently works with P.J. Jacobson and Kenan Sofuoğlu.

Radial master cylinders built by Accossato Racing are used in Moto 2, Moto 3, MotoAmerica, British Superbike, and Italian CIV. Other parts offered for sale by Accossato Racing through Moto-D Racing include radial brake calipers, rotors, sintered and carbon brake pads, stainless steel brake lines, clutch and brake levers, handguards, quick-turn throttles, fuel caps, and crash protection.

“We are very excited to work with Moto-D Racing,” said Accossato Racing Sales Director Francesco D’Agostino. “Accossato loves motorcycle racing and now thanks to the team at Moto-D we can share our premium components with riders and racers in North America.”

Moto-D President Scott Diamond said, “We are extremely proud and excited to offer the best from Italy in brake master cylinders and stopping components to our customers.”

Accossato Group and Accossato Racing were founded 50 years ago by Accossato Giovanni in Moncalieri, just south of Turin in northwest Italy. Scott Diamond founded Moto-D Racing in 2010 in southeast New York. Moto-D Racing is also the exclusive North American distributor for three other high-performance Italian brands—Bonamici Racing, IRC Components, and Spark.