2019 Atlanta Supercross Preview: Webb Moves Ahead

The Atlanta Supercross is the midway point in the 17-round 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship series—eight rounds before and eight after.

Cooper Webb has eked out the largest lead this season—six points over his closest rival, Ken Roczen. Let’s see what to look for inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

1. Although Cooper Webb’s two-round win streak expired in Detroit, his momentum is as strong as ever going into Atlanta. When Webb (Red Bull KTM) moved backward through the pack in Main 1 at the Detroit Triple Crown last week and finished in P6, it looked rocky for Webb. However, he turned that poor start for the night into a motivator and rebounded to go 2-1 to complete the night. Leaving Detroit with a Main 3 win and another podium to go along with his four wins in eight races this year, Webb is the favorite from here on in. Webb podiumed two of the three Triple Crown Mains at Atlanta last year, so he should be good in the Georgia clay in the single Main format.

2. Watch for Marvin Musquin to rebound in Atlanta. Finishing P6 at the Detroit Triple Crown was a blow to Musquin’s title quest. With the first half of the season over, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) has zero wins and is 12 points behind series leader Webb. Musquin’s Detroit debacle was his first off-podium result since round 2 in Glendale. Fortunately for Musquin, Atlanta has been good for him. Last year he won Main 3 in the Atlanta Triple Crown, finishing in P2 overall behind eventual champion Jason Anderson. Anderson’s not here due to injury, so this could be Musquin’s chance to regain his composure and click off his first win of 2019.

3. Atlanta is an unknown for Ken Roczen. He hasn’t made it this far into the season since 2016. The last time Roczen (Team Honda HRC) raced in Atlanta, it was in the Georgia Dome and Ryan Dungey won. Roczen finished a lackluster P6 that night, so the clay doesn’t look to be his surface. Roczen did not impress at the Detroit Triple Crown, going 5-6-5 for a P4 overall—Roczen’s third time off the podium in 2019. He is always a threat to win, but don’t look for Roczen to pull off his first win in over two years at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, even if it is named after a company from his home country.