2019 AMA EnduroCross Cancelation

Due to “unforeseen circumstances” by promoter WHR Motorsports, the 2019 AMA EnduroCross Series Championship has been canceled, the American Motorcyclist Association said Thursday.

“The extreme off-road racing discipline is very important to the AMA as an organization and to many of our members,” AMA Director of Racing Kevin Crowther said.

“We will continue to work toward securing a promotional partner that meets the requirements for operating an AMA extreme off-road national championship series.”

The AMA EnduroCross series began stateside in 2007, and was dominated by three riders – Taddy Blazusiak (KTM), Cody Webb (Beta, KTM) and Colton Haaker (Husqvarna). The polish rider Blazusiak won five straight from 2009-2013, and Webb and Haaker two each.

For additional information about EnduroCross competition, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Racing/Endurocross.