2024 Nashville Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips [8 Fast Facts]

With four rounds remaining in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb are tied at the top of the standings with 261 points. However, the momentum is moving in one direction. So, let’s get to our 2024 Nashville Supercross fantasy picks for players of RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross.
- Going into the four final rounds, Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and defending champion Chase Sexton have the same number of podiums (seven) and top-five (ten) finishes. The big difference is wins—Lawrence has five, Webb has four, and Sexton has one. Of the three, only Webb has a finish outside of the top ten. Interestingly, both Lawrence and Webb had their worst round in the San Franciscan slop—a P9 for Lawrence and a P11 for Webb—where Sexton won. Despite the disparity, Lawrence and Webb are tied on points, and Sexton trails by 15 points.
- Cooper Webb is looking unstoppable. Webb is on a 1-2-1 tear, and has his eye on his third 450SX title. This comes after Lawrence notched three wins in a row. Webb gets the nod for the Nashville win.
- Chase Sexton has been on the podium at three of the last four rounds. With P2s at two of the previous three rounds and a boatload of podiums, Sexton is a good P2 choice.
- With his blinding speed, Lawrence is always a threat to win but has lost his mojo. When Lawrence ripped off three wins in a row, including a Triple Crown sweep, it looked like the rookie would have an unimpeded run to the title. However, since then, Lawrence hasn’t gotten a clean race, going 3-8-5. You can leave him off the podium if you like, but Lawrence still has as many podiums as any rider, so I have him down for P3.
- Ken Roczen is next up, with five top-fives in six rounds coming into Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. Outside of the top three riders in the series, Roczen has more top-five finishes than anyone else—eight in 14 rounds. That makes him the P4 rider of choice, as there are no consistent challengers for the spot with Aaron Plessinger sidelined for the rest of the Supercross season with an elbow injury.
- There are three riders worth considering for P5—Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence, and Eli Tomac. Of the three, only Anderson has two top-five finishes in the last four races. While Supercross reporter Jason Thomas may have noted on-air the lack of “respect” for RMFantasySX players leaving Tomac outside of last weekend’s consensus picks for the top five, the hard reality is that Tomac has just one top-five result (a Triple Crown win) over the previous five rounds. Anderson has seven top-five finishes this year, compared to three for Hunter Lawrence, giving Anderson the P5 nod.
- The Wild Card is P13, and many riders could take that slot. Leading the P13 charge are the two Beta factory riders—Benny Bloss and Colt Nichols. Bloss is on a 14-12-13-12 run, and Nichols has a 13-14-DNQ-15-13 scorecard. Other riders to consider are Adam Cianciarulo (12-12-15-14-22-15), Mitchell Harrison (P14 last outing), Shane McElrath (three P14s and a P12 this year), and Justin Hill (two P15s and a P14). Nichols’ two P13s in five outings are enough for me to make him the P13 Wild Card.
- The 2024 Nashville Supercross starts at a familiar time. Start streaming Peacock at 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Race Day Live fires up at 1:30 p.m. If you’re just listening, SiriusXM has the night racing on audio live.
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2024 Nashville Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Cooper Webb
- Chase Sexton
- Jett Lawrence
- Ken Roczen
- Jason Anderson
Wild Card P13: Colt Nichols
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 261 points (5W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 261 (4W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 246 (1W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 231 (1 W, 5P, 6 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 222 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 206 (2P, 7 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198 (1W, 3P, 7 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 161
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 149 (1P, 1 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 148 (3 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 142
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 107 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 104 (1 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 70
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 70
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 54
- Justin Hill, KTM, 47
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 46
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
- Vince Friese, Honda, 36
- Colt Nichols, Beta, 33
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 26
- Mitch Oldenburg, Honda, 25
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 22
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 13
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 13
- John Short, Kawasaki, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 6
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 5
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
- Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
- Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 3
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 2
- Justin Starling, Honda, 2
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
- Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1