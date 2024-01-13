2024 San Francisco Supercross Results, Video, Standings

Defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion Chase Sexton led every lap of the Main in an epic mud race on his way to victory at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Eli Tomac ran in the runner-up spot the entire race. Sexton charged to an 11-second lead after three laps (of 12), with Tomac cutting the lead to under four seconds after six laps. At the checkers, Sexton had a lead over seven seconds.
Ken Roczen grabbed the holeshot, but stalled his Suzuki on a tabletop after the first turn. Roczen finished the first lap in P10 and stormed his way to P3 after four laps. Shane McElrath converted his P5 start into a P4 finish, with Aaron Plessinger rounding out the top five.
Jett Lawrence came into San Francisco leading the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series after his win at the opener last week. Lawrence was P8 after the first lap, and struggled to finish in P9, surrendering the top spot in the series to Sexton. Sexton has a seven-point lead over Lawrence after two rounds. Tomac and Plessinger are tied at 35 points, two points behind Lawrence.
The Supercross series resumes next Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Consult our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing times.
2024 San Francisco Supercross Results and Coverage
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Jorge Prado, GasGas
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Jett Lawrence, Honda
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Derek Drake, Suzuki
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna
- Austin Politelli, GasGas
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Justin Rodbell, KTM
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 45 points (1W, 2P 2 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 38 (1W, 1P, 1 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 35 (1P, 1 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 35 (2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 33 (1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 32 (1P, 1 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 32
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 27
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 24
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 24
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 23 (1 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 20
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 16
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 14
- Hunter Lawrence, 12
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 12
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 11
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 10
- Justin Hill, KTM, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 6
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 4
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 3
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1