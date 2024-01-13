2024 San Francisco Supercross Results, Video, Standings

This week’s first segment features Senior Editor Nic de Sena, freshly returned from India, where he rode the all new Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV bike. The Himalayan has gone through a generational upgrade, with a bigger, more powerful motor and the addition of Showa suspension just to start with. Royal Enfield is clearly upping its game, and Nic gives us his thoughts on the new machine and where it fits into the market.

Motos and Friends is brought to you by Arai helmets. Yes, there is such a thing as “The Arai Difference” and it reflects the company’s incredible attention to detail. For instance, if your experience has been that helmets are hard to get on, then try the Arai Contour-X, designed with a wider bottom opening for easier on/off; it is the helmet you’ve been waiting for. Once on, you will be amazed at the extreme comfort of the Contour-X, a key benefit for long-distance touring.

Another example of “The Arai Difference”: Side Air Channels. The Corsair-X utilizes internal ducting, which effectively increases the extraction of hot, moist air from the eye-port area, to both help reduce shield fogging and increase your comfort. Get to your local Arai dealer and try the Contour-X and the Corsair-X, you won’t be disappointed! If you want to learn more, visit AraiAmericas.com.

In our second segment this week, I chat with Chris Fillmore from the Pierer Mobility Group, the owners of the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands. After retiring from his professional superbike racing career, Chris has now worked for PMG for around 10 years, including his recent stint as the manager of the flat-track racing program. Chris and I talk about his race experience from Motocross, Supermoto, Superbike, as well as his insight into riding a flat-track motorcycle as well. Chris’ laid-back demeanor belies his incredible ability to go fast on just about any motorcycle.

