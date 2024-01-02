2024 Supercross Television Schedule: Streaming, Cable, Broadcast

Supercross is back, so it’s time to start planning your Saturdays between now and May 11. Watching Monster Energy Supercross on television is pretty simple—subscribe to Peacock for streaming coverage. If you don’t mind advertisements, you’re looking at $6/month. If ads bug you, almost all ads are eliminated for $12/month. If you can’t watch the race live, you can watch it later on-demand, though you do have to wait for the race to finish. Keep in mind that you get all of Peacock—movies, TV shows, other sports—in addition to the 2024 Supercross season.
East Coast Supercross fans will be happy to know that the races start at 8:30 p.m. or earlier in the Eastern Time Zone—no more after-midnight Mains. Dedicated fans won’t want to miss the Race Day Live show earlier in the day, which covers qualifying and features many interesting guests.
Favorites for the 2024 Supercross crown include defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion Chase Sexton (now on KTM), 2023 SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence (in his 450SX rookie year), and two-time Supercross Champions Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb.
2024 Supercross Television Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Air Time
(Eastern Time Zone)
|Location
|Additional
Showings
|1.
|January 6
|Race Day Live: 2:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 8 p.m.
|Angel Stadium, Anaheim (A1)
|USA (live)
NBC (2 p.m. Sunday)
|2.
|January 13
|Race Day Live: 3 p.m.
Race coverage: 8:30 p.m.
|Oracle Park, San Francisco
|NBC (2 p.m. Sunday)
|3.
|January 20
|Race Day Live: 3 p.m.
Race coverage: 8:30 p.m.
|Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
|4.
|January 27
|Race Day Live: 3 p.m.
Race coverage: 8:30 p.m.
|Angel Stadium, Anaheim (A2)
|5.
|February 3
|Race Day Live: 9:30 a.m.
Race coverage: 3 p.m.
|Ford Field, Detroit
|6.
|February 10
|Race Day Live: 3 p.m.
Race coverage: 8:30 p.m.
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
|7.
|February 24
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington
|8.
|March 2
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach
|9.
|March 9
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
|10.
|March 16
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
|11.
|March 23
|Race Day Live: 2:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 8 p.m.
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|12.
|March 30
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
|13.
|April 13
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|14.
|April 20
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville
|15.
|April 27
|Race Day Live: 9:30 a.m.
Race coverage: 3 p.m.
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|NBC (live)
|16.
|May 4
|Race Day Live: 1:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 7 p.m.
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
|NBC (4 p.m. Sunday)
|17.
|May 11
|Race Day Live: 2:30 p.m.
Race coverage: 8 p.m.
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
|USA (live)
NBC (2 p.m. Sunday)