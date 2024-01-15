2024 Beta 250 RR Review [14 Fast Facts From the Trail]

In the world of high-performance two-stroke trail bikes, the 300s have ruled the roost for a while—and with good reason. Two-stroke 300s offer abundant torque in manageable dollops, making them easy to ride anywhere you want to take them. The advent of electric starting makes the 300s even more appealing. For those who don’t prefer the big-motor experience, the 150/200 class is the refuge—you get a quick-revving motor without overwhelming power. That leaves the 125s and the 250s to the racers, but we’re talking about trail bikes, and that includes the 2024 Beta 250 RR.
While the pair of Rs in the name might make you think the 2024 Beta 250 RR is a racebike, it’s not—the aptly named RR Race Edition models are Beta’s weapons for serious competitive battles with upgraded KYB suspension, more aggressive motor tuning, and fewer creature comforts. The plain RR is designed for fun, albeit fast and furious fun, and that’s what we had on the 250 RR. Let’s talk about it.
- Although regarded as a racing displacement, Beta’s two-stroke 250 works as a fun trail bike powerplant. Beta’s oversquare motor handles the broad range of needs of trail riding thanks to being imbued with two power modes. The modes don’t have names, just pictograms—a shining sun and a cloud dropping rain. However, their behavior isn’t that simple; selecting the proper mode at the right time greatly affects your riding experience. Beta adds to the 250’s likeability by outfitting it with a counterbalancer, electronic oil injection (no premix), and tool-free access to the air filter. The RR is still carbureted, with the excellent 36mm Keihin PWK semi-flat slide unit performing the air/fuel mixing duties. Yes, the RR has a carb-mounted plunger choke and is fed high-test through a petcock.
- The Rain mode is not just for when it’s wet. Instead, put the 2024 Beta 250 RR in the Rain mode, and it becomes agreeably tractable, pulling muscularly, yet controllably, from just a bit above idle and through the mid-range. Selecting this mode means sacrificing the high-rpm two-stroke blitz we all know and love and replacing it with a manageable pull off the bottom that is perfect for the single-track fun. When zipping through the woods, the snap of the 250 RR from low rpm made getting down the trail at a good clip child’s play. When traversing the highly technical rocky single-track trails you find in the desert, the RR pulls you through them confidently and drama-free. It’s nothing like riding a four-stroke, yet it still finds traction in the unlikeliest sandy, rocky, and slick conditions.
- When the trail opens up or the desert beckons, the 2024 Beta 250 RR mill begs to be put in Sun mode. While you will surrender some of that bottom-end snap, it’s replaced by a willingness to rev quickly and to a high rpm level—an attribute the Rain mode lacks. That feeling of two-stroke nirvana kicks in, and you are ripping. Power seems unlimited, and lifting the front wheel is not much more complicated at speed than leaning back and cracking the throttle a bit. If you don’t mind the softer low-rpm response, the powerband is as broad as your smile as you remind yourself why you’re riding a two-stroke. If you grew up riding thumpers, you owe it to yourself to experience this irreplaceable experience.
- There is a bit more to the power delivery system for persnickety riders. Beta also allows manual adjustment of the 250 RR’s power valve, so you can let the porting change kick in at a lower or higher rpm. That’s cool, but you have to pick a power valve setting that works for both power modes, or constantly stop to adjust it while you ride. Given that, we stuck with the standard setting; it feels right, and there’s no disruptive hit. We would like to see an electronically controlled power valve tied into the power mode selected, rather than a one-setting-fits-both arrangement.
- We complain about this every time—we want the power mode switch on the handlebar, not on the frame above the fuel tank. You can switch on the fly, but you have to take a hand far off a grip to do it. The one-size-fits-all switchgear has a turn signal switch, which is odd, as the Beta 250 RR does not have turn signals. Beta argues that a handlebar switch could be inadvertently actuated. We respond that we’d like to see the turn signal switch wired as a power mode selector that can be enabled (or disabled) at the rider’s discretion, and we promise no complaints if we accidentally trigger it. Deal?
- A delightfully dexterous chassis complements the Beta 250 RR’s fabulously playful motor. Rather than being all about twisting the throttle as hard as I can to go fast and ride successfully, I want a bike that I can place exactly where I want it on the trail. The RR’s geometry is spot-on, allowing precise riding on tricky forest single-track and through nasty hillclimbs strewn with sharp rocks. In the Rain mode, you can pick your way through as needed. If the Sun mode is engaged, it’s all about dancing your way through the technical terrain with the Beta as a highly compatible partner. Even in low-traction terrain where four-strokes excel, the 250 RR holds its own.
- On the tightest trails, you’ll bump up against the 2024 Beta 250 RR’s steering stops. It’s certainly unexpected, given Beta’s trials bike heritage. However, the RR’s willingness to turn does conflict with the sweep allowed. Although Beta made the turning radius tighter this year thanks to a new radiator, there’s still some room for improvement. The new radiator is also lighter and more durable, according to Beta.
- When in the fastest 6th-speed terrain, the 2024 Beta 250 RR can get a bit nervous. This may be the reason the Italian engineers limit the steering stop. Beta USA offers kits for Scotts and GPR dampers, so they understand that help is needed at the highest speeds. Really, though, if I spend most of my time blitzing across desert valleys, I’m going with a big, stable four-stroke—Beta offers four motor flavors—rather than a relatively skittish two-stroke.
- The Sachs ZF suspension continues to improve. These units have always been about budget rather than outright performance. This year, the fork’s internals are lighter, and there is less friction. The front end feels great on smoother single-track, refusing to deflect excessively in rocks or off roots. I weigh in at 165 pounds sans gear and am an intermediate rider, so the suspension feels pretty much set up for me right out of the box. I might consider a stiffer shock spring, though I would give up some comfort and traction. In the woods, the soft shock spring is less of an issue than it is when flying across the open desert. Regardless, we’re complaining much less about the Sachs ZF suspension than we have in the past.
- The Maxxis MaxxEnduro tires are a good all-terrain tire. We ride on terrains of all types, so we appreciate tires that can do it all. The MaxxEnduro tires are FIM-legal, so you are stuck with the lower knob height and the lack of ability to dig trenches with a flick of the wrist. In exchange, the lower knobs have a good, predictable feel and work better than many expect. Of course, if they’re not what you want, swap them out before riding with a tire that suits your needs. Put the unused MaxxEnduro tires up for sale—a smart rider will snatch them right up. Oh, and the RR has quality Excel Takasago rims.
- Beta got the braking of the 250 RR perfect. With the short-knob tires and the two-stroke motor, setting up a rear brake isn’t easy. If the braking is too soft, you have to exert too much pressure, which takes away feel. If the braking is too aggressive, you’ll lock up the rear wheel and risk stalling. The rear Nissin caliper and 240mm Galfer disc are a perfect match. Up front, it’s the same brand pairing with a 260mm disc and the same flawless results. Braking is definitely a strong point for this trail bike.
- The seat has been softened up and reshaped to facilitate longer trail rides. This isn’t something that you’ll really notice until the end of the day when monkey butt is not on the menu. The new RR seat is far from plush, and it’s not intended to be. However, it is a welcome improvement.
- The RR’s dash does more than you’ll probably need it to do. One helpful feature is a low-oil light warning for the oil injector tank—you don’t want that to run out. Other features include a speedometer, odometer, tripmeter, clock, battery level, and stopwatch, though you’ll need to refer to the owner’s manual to figure out how to access some functions. We do like that it will register whatever top speed you hit.
- Beta boasts about the “rideability” of its RR models, and the Italians have a point. The 2024 Beta 250 RR is an incredibly easy motorcycle to ride in a variety of off-road situations. The 250 defies the “racers only” label, and is simply a fun motorcycle to ride. If you’re in a lower class, it will still make for a capable bike for friendly competition, and it won’t beat you up between the flag drop and the finish line. When it comes time to simply have fun and experience the joy of trail riding, the 2024 Beta 250 RR puts you in that headspace where all that matters is you, the motorcycle, and the trail ahead.
Photography by Kelly Callan
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai VX-Pro4
- Goggles: Viral Brand Alpha Series
- Pants + jersey: 2024 Alpinestars Fluid Lucent
- Gloves: Alpinestars Thermo Shielder
- Body armor: Alpinestars Bionic Pro V2
- Knee braces: Alpinestars Bionic-10 Carbon
- Boots: Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro
2024 Beta 250 RR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 66.4mm
- Compression ratio: 13.2:1
- Induction: Case reed
- Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm carburetor
- Exhaust: Adjustable power valve w/ Arrow expansion chamber
- Starting: Electric (kickstarter optional)
- Lubrication: Electronic oil injection
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ diaphragm-style spring
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Sachs Open Cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs ZF piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.4 inches
- Rims: Excel Takasago
- Tires: Maxxis MaxxEnduro
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm Galfer disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Seat height: 36.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.5 gallons
- Wet weight: 243 pounds
2024 Beta 250 RR Price: $9899 MSRP
