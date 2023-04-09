Alpinestars Thermo Shielder Gloves Review [Cold Protection]

Motocross gloves’ chassis have evolved from thick leather with finger protection to ultra-thin nylon. That’s great on a closed course for short races, though not the best for trail riders who venture out for long rides on cold days. As we’ve been thawing out from winter, the Alpinestars Thermo Shielder gloves have proven to be a great way to extend the riding season into colder days without resorting to bulky winter gloves.
The Alpinestars Thermo Shielder gloves have multiple features that off-roaders will appreciate. Neoprene is the material of choice for the glove’s chassis, which means excellent insulation from cold, wet, and wind.
While how much difference these gloves make in the cold will always be subjective, I’d say they’re good for about 15 degrees of warmth. Once temperatures start approaching 70, you’ll be thinking about swapping the Thermo Shielder gloves for something lighter, unless you’re riding at highway speeds on a dual-sport bike.
The short-cuff gloves have a tight fit, which is appropriate for neoprene—you don’t want these gloves to be loose. A tab at the wrist helps you pull the gloves on, and a Velcro strap cinches things down, though the fit almost makes that redundant.
The palm is suede for durability, yet thin enough to retain exacting feel. The index and middle fingers get a silicone film to ensure traction on wet levers. Padding for the knuckles and proximal phalanges offers limited protection from impacts such as branches and friendly roost, in addition to extending the life of the neoprene.
Anything that lets me ride more is a great product, and the Alpinestars Thermo Shielder gloves do just that in the winter. Associate Editor Kelly Callan suffers from Raynaud’s phenomenon, so they’re critical winter wear for her. I just like warm hands when I ride—I’m a Southern California native, after all—and these gloves get the job done without compromising my feel for the hand controls.
Alpinestars Thermo Shielder Gloves Fast Facts
- Sizes: S – 2XL
- Color: Black
Alpinestars Thermo Shielder Gloves Price: $43/pair
