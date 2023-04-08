2023 Glendale Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standings

With a 1-2-1 performance at the 2023 Glendale Supercross Triple Crown, Eli Tomac took sole possession of the lead of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Tomac came into State Farm Stadium tied with Cooper Webb. Webb struggled in Races 2 and 3, finishing in P4 for the night after going 2-5-4.
Chase Sexton’s 4-1-3 performance earned him the P2 trophy. Sexton won the series-within-a-series Triple Crown title, going 1-2-2 in the three 2023 Triple Crown rounds. Justin Barcia rounded out the podium, going 3-6-2 or P3. Ken Roczen took P5, going 5-3-5 for the night. Jason Anderson was contending for a top-five overall finish when he crashed hard in the whoops in Race 3, ending his night.
Colt Nichols returned to action after missing four rounds due to injury, taking P8 behind Adam Cianciarulo (P6; 7-7-7) and Aaron Plessinger (P7; 9-9-6).
The State Farm Stadium track was hard, dry, and slippery, with few passes among the leaders even though they rode in close formation in all three races.
The 2023 Supercross Championship Series moves to Atlanta on Saturday for the superspeedway-style track at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tomac will arrive in Atlanta with a seven-point advantage over Webb, who is 18 points clear of Sexton.
Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for streaming times on Peacock—it’s an early one.
Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports
2023 Glendale Supercross Results, State Farm Stadium
- Eli Tomac, 1-2-1, Yamaha
- Chase Sexton, 4-1-3, Honda
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 3-6-2
- Cooper Webb, 2-5-4, KTM
- Ken Roczen, 5-3-5, Suzuki
- Adam Cianciarulo, 7-7-7, Kawasaki
- Aaron Plessinger, 9-9-6, KTM
- Colt Nichols, 8-8-8, Honda
- Dean Wilson, 10-10-9, Honda
- Jason Anderson, 6-4-21, Kawasaki
- Kyle Chisholm, 14-12-10, Suzuki
- Justin Hill, 13-13-,12, KTM
- Shane McElrath, 15-11-16, Suzuki
- Benny Bloss, 11-22-11, Yamaha
- Josh Hill, 18-14-13, KTM
- Fredrik Norén, 17-15-14, Kawasaki
- Grant Harlan, 12-20-15, Yamaha
- Cole Seely, 16-17-20, Honda
- Kevin Moranz, 19-18-17, KTM
- Anthony Rodriguez, 21-16-18, Honda
- Josh Cartwright, 20-19-19, Kawasaki
- Justin Starling, 22-21-22, GasGas
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 274 points (7 wins, 9 podiums, 10 top fives)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 267 points (2W, 9P, 12 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 249 (2W, 9P, 11 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 217 (1W, 2P, 8 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 216 (4P, 6 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 212 (2P, 7 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 196 (1P, 4 T5)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 139
- Justin Hill, KTM, 127
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 121
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 99
- Josh Hill, KTM, 86
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 86
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 66
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 55
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 52
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 47
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 44
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 43
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 41
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 34
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Cole Seely, Honda, 7
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 5
- Anthony Rodriguez, Honda, 3
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2