Atlas Throttle Lock Long-Term Test with Hardware Pack Update

My test of the Atlas Throttle Lock—a mechanical cruise control unit for motorcycles without electronic cruise control—began over two years ago. After countless miles of use on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, I discovered that the Atlas Throttle lock has only one part that will wear out—the friction pad that rubs against the throttle housing.

The original Atlas Throttle Lock friction pad lasted over two years. The original package included a replacement friction pad that came with the unit. Two years is a long time for me to keep track of a small part such as that, and I couldn’t find it anywhere. Fortunately, there is an upside to that.

Atlas came out with an upgraded friction pad in mid-2023 for the Throttle Lock. According to Atlas, the new friction pad should outlast the original. The new style pad slides over the friction arm and lays down more surface area for holding the throttle in place.

The new friction pad can’t be purchased separately, however. It’s part of the Atlas Hardware Pack, which retails for a modest $18. Here’s what is included in the Hardware Pack:

Four friction pads (different thicknesses)

Two bolts

Torx L-wrench

Atlas key

Atlas stickers

Instructions

To supplement the instructions, there’s an Atlas installation video on YouTube addressing the positioning of the new friction pad, as it is a more precise process than installing the original.

I have ridden about 1000 miles with the updated friction pad installed, and it simply works as intended. The throttle stays where I set it, yet it doesn’t resist my moving the throttle when necessary.

If the original clear, square friction pad on your Atlas Throttle Lock is still working, there is no need to rush out and buy the Atlas Hardware Pack. However, if the friction pad needs replacement and you don’t have one handy, Atlas has you covered for less than 20 bucks—much better than spending $155 on a replacement unit.