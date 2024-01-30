2024 Suzuki GSX-8R Review [11 Fast Facts: Track and Street]

A new breed of middleweight twin-cylinder sportbike is changing the conversation, shaking things up by offering something narrowly focused, race-replica supersport machines can’t—versatility. The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R lines up against stiff competition, such as the Aprilia RS 660, Yamaha YZF-R7, and the coming-soon Triumph Daytona 660, with the Hamamatsu factory hoping to strike the perfect balance between real-world street utility and racetrack prowess.
The GSX-8R ($9439) follows in the footsteps of its recently released naked sibling, the GSX-8S ($8,999), but nudges things toward the athletic end of the spectrum with a few crucial changes. First, its full fairing provides additional wind protection, while new Showa components and sensibly sporty riding position continue a spirited narrative. As for the rest, the same parallel-twin engine, steel frame, aluminum swingarm, and non-IMU rider aids return to the fold.
We let the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R make its case as a jack-of-all-trades in two arenas. We wrung it out on the winding roads of the rugged San Jacinto Mountains and then scuffed knee pucks at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway. Now, let’s get to the Fast Facts.
- Meet Suzuki’s 776cc parallel-twin people pleaser. Pumping out claimed peaks of 82 horsepower and 58 ft-lbs of torque, the Japanese firm’s new mill is defined by rich low-end grunt feeding loads of midrange punch. Those traits encourage twisting the GSX-8R’s grip with glee, where the on-demand torque always manages to hit the spot—not too little, not too much—making it a willing partner at the track or street. Suzuki has created a powerplant with broad appeal, starting with a so-in-vogue 270-degree firing order for a dash of playfulness, followed by the firm’s latest counterbalancing system to deliver a serene ride. It’s a conscious decision to make the 8R’s beating middleweight heart flitter at a pace that keeps riders champing at the bit without the fear of getting bucked off as top-end power predictably plateaus in the upper rev range.
- An up/down quickshifter is standard. Top marks go to the six-speed gearbox and slip-assist clutch, netting positive shifts where nary a false-neutral was found. If there is an eyebrow to be raised in this department, then it’d be directed at the quickshifter unit. Grabbing a gear on the way up isn’t fussy, but on the way down, the unit can hesitate and cause one to reach for the relatively light, non-adjustable lever. Luckily, the aforementioned broad torque means tap-dancing on the shifter is minimal.
- Three distinct ride modes are at your disposal. The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R does well with a simple suite of rider aids relying on preset limits based on wheel-speed measurements rather than sophisticated and costly IMU-based systems. On deck, Suzuki’s familiar A (Active), B (Basic), and C (Comfort) nomenclature describes its ride modes. Mode A is the liveliest of the bunch, B tamps down wild oats with softer throttle mapping and higher TC, and C is essentially a rain mode. The p-twin mill isn’t one to snap back at its pilot, and its linear delivery meant A is my go-to setting. While defeatable, TC never once piped up inappropriately in its lowest settings, even at the track. However, the lack of cruise control on a ride-by-wire machine is a questionable decision.
- The ergonomics are on nod at the sportier side of life. What’s new for the more aggressive 8R are raised clip-on-style handlebars mounted to the upper triple, resting lower and slightly forward of the 8S’s conventional handlebar, but without taking it to extremes. The result is a rider triangle that pulls the rider’s upper body a touch lower and further forward for a whiff of additional front-end feel without supersport wrist-aching. After all day in the saddle, the seemingly tall 31.9-inch seat height could almost read as low, as it’s quite slim betwixt the knees, and my 5-foot-10 frame isn’t folded into a pretzel—it’s comfy, in fact. The windscreen streams air toward your helmet’s chin bar, avoiding one becoming a human sail at freeway speeds, and touring isn’t out of the question. It all works according to plan on the street.
- Well, what about the track then? Let the sparks fly, friends. Tucked behind the bubble, the limited front-to-back room in the saddle is a little more apparent, and you know what? “Pah!” I say. We aren’t cresting deep into triple-digit speeds, so it’s not much of a bother. Those comfort-positioned rearsets will see the 8R’s footpegs touching down earlier than a traditional sport machine, and surely, the trackday crowd will recommend adjustable rearsets to increase ground clearance. Though we’d close the seat-to-peg ratio, there’s always give and take, friends. Did it slow me down? Not necessarily, if you hang off a bit more, pick up the bike, and be conscientious. All that said, there aren’t too many bikes I’d want to do 35-minute track stints on, and some more ambitious colleagues waited until the low-fuel light illuminated.
- Showa is tapped for the GSX-8R. Suzuki’s middleweight does a lot with what the spec sheet says is a little, given the lack of adjustability. Of course, it isn’t a copy-and-paste job from the naked bike. The faired sibling taps a higher-spec non-adjustable SFF-BP fork, boasting a marginally lighter spring rate, notably firmer damping, and girthier fork tubes—all aim to achieve a more stable chassis. Also, a Showa linkage-type shock featuring the same limited spring preload adjustment as the 8S is on hand. What might strike riders as a compliant setup on the street manages to hold its own when the racetrack pace picks up. The fork isn’t prone to diving, and the shock doesn’t squat excessively under duress. As long as you don’t throw too much muscle in the mix, the 8R will stay tidy while carving canyon curves at corners at Chuckwalla.
- Balanced handling is one of the GSX-8R’s fundamental traits. Tuck all that suspension information in your back pocket and consider this: the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R is a sporty motorcycle with an amicable nature to its cornering abilities. Low-speed manners speak to its user-friendly charms around town, while spirited riding isn’t shied away from when on the side of the firmer, mileage-conscious Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 rubber.
- Perking things up and adding more chassis feedback were the dramatically sportier Dunlop Sportmax Q5S tires slapped onto the 8R for quality time at Chuckwalla. The Q5S tires provided exponentially greater grip—especially the front. Bullying the Suzuki to the apex isn’t necessary, as it doesn’t take much input to crank it over, while the sticky track-oriented rubber adds a layer of confidence. The only hiccup one might notice in quick transitions such as The Slide is its 452-pound wet weight, which is far heavier than the competition.
- Nissin braking hardware reprises its role. Up front, we have four-piston Nissin calipers clamping onto 310mm rotors—all linked up via rubber-braided lines to an axial Nissin caliper. Reaching for the binders, you’re met with fairly dull feedback, yet outright power isn’t lacking. With the usual suggestion of steel-braided hoses and higher-spec brake pads notwithstanding, owners with a performance mindset would do well to upgrade to a radial master cylinder itself, as seen on the YZF-R7. It isn’t all humbuggery around these parts, as the non-switchable ABS isn’t a concern and didn’t put up a fight at Chuckwalla.
- Fit, finish, and a few niceties don’t go unnoticed. We won’t bore readers by waxing poetic about its appearance because beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Instead, we’ll discuss what’s measurable. With only five bucks standing between its MSRP and the 10k waterline, there is a semblance that owners are getting a well-constructed machine. The bodywork mates nicely, the paint is lush, and the TFT dash is an exercise in restraint in what’s often become an area of excess—direct, easy to use, and unpretentious. Lastly, all-around LED lighting is a nice touch and, related to all those bits, there isn’t a mess of offensive wiring in sight.
- The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R is a worthy middleweight contender. Creating a motorcycle that can keep both wheels planted firmly on and off the racetrack is no small feat, as those two environments have diametrically opposed needs. Yet, we’ve seen the Japanese firm pull off this sort of thing before, namely with its legendary SV650 platform that undoubtedly helped light the GSX-8R torch. Complaints can be levied at the quickshifter, brakes, and non-adjustable suspension—fair enough. Regardless, the foundation stands firm on a lovely parallel-twin engine, well-matched to a capable chassis, presented in an all-around sporting package that the masses can build upon for whatever suits their needs.
2024 Suzuki GSX-8R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 776cc
- Bore x stroke: 84 x 70mm
- Compression ratio: 12.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ two 42mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted Nissin 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 452 pounds
COLORS
- Pearl Ignite Yellow
- Metallic Triton Blue
- Metallic Matte Sword Silver
2024 Suzuki GSX-8R Price: $9439 MSRP