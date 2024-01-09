2024 Triumph Daytona 660 First Look [9 Fast Facts, 33 Photos]

Today’s sportbike landscape is evolving, and the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 is yet another sign that the category is going through a shakeup. Triumph’s new middleweight Daytona 660 joins a fresh crop of sport motorcycles that acknowledge where most riders will spend their time—the street.
The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 joins the Aprilia RS 660, Suzuki GSX-8R, and Yamaha YZF-R7 to fill a supersport 600-shaped hole that exists in many a manufacturer’s lineup, forgoing racetrack-focused design elements in favor of more comfortable riding positions and performance better matched to road riding. That said, spinning laps on any of these bikes isn’t farfetched.
Triumph’s new roadster shares most of its core componentry with the Trident 660, such as the triple-cylinder engine, chassis, and electronics package. With the Daytona 660 borrowing its namesake and styling from the Daytona 675/765 supersports, it pushes the needle farther into the sporting spectrum via a sensibly aggressive rider triangle, higher horsepower figures, more torque, a full fairing, and other tweaks.
We are excited at the prospect of spending time on the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 and can’t wait to see how it will fit into the greater middleweight market. Until then, we’ll hit you with the fast facts.
- The 660cc triple-cylinder engine in the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 gets more bark and bite. The Trident launched with what could be described as a sleeved-down and retooled Daytona 675 powerplant, impressing us with its street-friendly midrange punch and free-revving top-end charm. This time around, engineers have reworked the crank, cams, cylinder head, and pistons and added a redesigned 3-into-1 exhaust system. Those changes help net a claimed 94 horsepower at 11250 rpm and 51 ft-lbs of torque at 8250 rpm on the dyno (13 more horsepower and roughly four additional ft-lbs of torque than the Trident). In keeping with the road-focused theme, Triumph says that the updated mill makes nearly 80 percent of its peak torque at accessible 3125 rpm.
- The six-speed gearbox sees some updates. According to Triumph literature, the slip-and-assist clutch is revised for this application. In addition, an up/down quickshifter is available as an option, though we don’t yet know what it will cost.
- Three ride modes are standard. Sport, Road, and Rain are switchable via the hybrid TFT/LCD dash. As expected, each ride mode also influences the throttle map, traction control, and ABS settings. To keep costs down on the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660, the rider aids get the help of an IMU.
- The proven tubular-steel perimeter frame and Showa suspension return to the fold. Showa suspenders with no damping adjustments will still greet us. However, they are different from the Trident suspension units. The non-adjustable 41mm fork now has new lowers, accommodating radially-mounted brake calipers—we’ll touch more on that in a moment. Compared to the Trident, Triumph is still saving some money on the MSRP by limiting suspension adjustability to shock spring preload. Still, the naked Trident proved capable. Looking at the numbers closely reveals that the Daytona wields a nearly one-degree steeper rake and a scant 3.24 inches of trail to retain its agility while the wheelbase grows almost an inch over the Trident.
- Braking upgrades come into the fold. New to the party are four-piston Triumph-branded Nissin calipers, clamping onto 310mm rotors—a big step up from the axial-mounted units seen on the Trident. Steel-braided brake lines lead up to an axial master cylinder, but we expect braking performance to be a cut above what we’ve seen from its naked sibling.
- A sporting riding position awaits. Supersport motorcycles are demanding on the body, which is a significant reason why they’ve fallen out of favor in recent years (author’s note: this makes me sad). The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 hopes to offer a middle ground, wherein riser clip-ons are mounted directly to the upper triple clamp. This creates a more aggressive posture, distributing weight over the front end to provide better feedback. Triumph says the payoff is a sportier steed that doesn’t tax riders. The seat height is listed at 31.9 inches (a low 30.9-inch seat is optional), though the Hinkley-based manufacturer is known to strive for a narrow stand-over height, which assists those with shorter inseams.
- Iconic Daytona-inspired styling is part of the sporting narrative. Triumph isn’t being subtle, nor should it be, as the Daytona’s sharp lines have stood the test of time. The dual LED headlights (all lighting is LED) are seemingly yanked from a 675/765 supersport, and the fairing cues all heavily reference the British brand’s race replica. However, the added bodywork has increased curb weight by 26 pounds, increasing it to 443 pounds. On the plus side, we do anticipate decent wind protection.
- Michelin Power 6 tires are standard. Kudos to Triumph for fitting its new steed with commendable rubber, offering solid all-around performance in dry and wet conditions for the road.
- The Triumph Daytona 660 will hit dealers in March 2024. Pricing starts at $9195—$4 less than the Yamaha YZF-R7. Three colors are available—Carnival Red, Snowdonia White, and Satin Granite.
2024 Triumph Daytona 660 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3 w/ 240-degree firing order
- Displacement: 660cc
- Bore x stroke: 74 x 51mm
- Maximum power: 94 horsepower @ 11,250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 8250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.05:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiple w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel perimeter w/ steel swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP inverted 41mm fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-less, spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Michelin Power 6
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.1 inches
- Rake: 23.8 degrees
- Trail: 3.24 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
- Curb weight: 443 pounds
- Colors: Carnival Red; Snowdonia White; Satin Granite
2024 Triumph Daytona 660 Price: $9195 MSRP
2024 Triumph Daytona 660 Photo Gallery