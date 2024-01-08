Dunlop Geomax AT82 First Look [Reversible Multi-Terrain Tread]

The Dunlop Geomax AT81 has a long history with off-road riders thanks to its versatility and long wear. However, the AT81 is now making way for the all-new Dunlop Geomax AT82 pairing, which features a bi-directional rear tire tread pattern that allows the rider to swap the rotation direction of the tire to accommodate different traction conditions.

Six-time AMA National (now Pro Motocross) Champion Broc Glover is now Sr. Manager, Off-road Motorcycle at Dunlop, and he addressed the difficulty of supplanting the popular AT81 with the Dunlop Geomax AT82: “Creating a tire to replace the tried-and-true AT81 was no easy task. Having a tire perform and be consistent on such a wide range of terrain and obstacles you encounter off-road puts a lot of burden on the tire development team. Using decades of experience and input from the world’s best off-road racers, plus our test riders in Huntsville, we know that the AT82 really raises the bar.”

When mounted in one direction, the rear Dunlop Geomax AT82 is optimized for soft terrain. When reversed, it becomes a hard terrain tire. The asymmetrical pattern for the center knob is what gives the AT82 the ability to work different traction conditions.

The front AT82 features a new tread pattern to complement the rear, though it is not reversible. According to a Dunlop insider, the new tread pattern in the front “increases grip and predictability under load.”

The Dunlop Geomax AT82 features a new construction design and profile that, according to our Dunlop source, “increase(s) damping and bump absorption.” Additionally, Dunlop’s new Progressive Cornering Block Technology is used to reduce knob deformation, which results in more consistent handling. With the new knob design and tread pattern comes enhanced durability, according to Dunlop.

The Dunlop Geomax AT82 comes in two front widths, 80 and 90mm, for 21-inch rims, while the rear tires are available for 18- and 19-inch rims, both with your choice of 110 or 120mm width. While we have the list prices, tires are often significantly discounted.

Dunlop Geomax AT82 Fast Facts

Front Sizes and Prices

80/100 x 21; $126 MSRP

90/100 x 21; $140

Rear Sizes and Prices

110/100 x 18; $145

120/90 x 18; $136

110/90 x 19; $150

120/90 x 19; $162

Dunlop Geomax AT82 Charts and Diagrams