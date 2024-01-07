Wiley X WX Grid Eyewear Review [Motorcycle Eye Protection]

When it comes time to don an open-face helmet, with it comes the need for legitimate eye protection. The Wiley X WX Grid eyewear offers seriously protective lenses housed in a good-looking frame and some foam to reduce the windblast that gets to my contact lensed eyes.

The Wiley WX Grid’s lenses get Selenite as a trade name. That’s an interesting one, as small-s selenite is a crystal variation of gypsum, and I’m pretty sure these lenses are some type of plastic. Of course, they aren’t just any plastic. The Selenite lenses meet ANSI Z87.1+ standards for High-Velocity and High-Mass impacts, which is exactly what I want when riding a motorcycle and wearing a helmet that doesn’t have a faceshield. The WX Grid glasses also earn Europe’s EN 166 standard, so I feel confident riding on the street with this pair of Wiley X eyewear as my exclusive eye protection.

The lenses are in Triloid nylon—another tradename that doesn’t tell you what you’re getting. Regardless, Wiley X claims Triloid is “the toughest non-metal material available.” After a year of wearing the WX Grid glasses, they still look like new. Of course, I do take care of them.

The Wiley X WX Grid glasses have thin temples in the center, making them less likely to interfere with your helmet. I used them with an Arai Classic-V, and they also slide right in. The temples incorporate dual-injected rubber, which helps keep the glasses in place when riding. Even at freeway speeds and when looking over my shoulder to change lanes, the WX Grid glasses stayed in place. No matter what I was doing while riding, the glasses didn’t move around; it’s great to never have to fiddle with eyewear while you ride.

The foam gasket on the Wiley X WX Grid glasses did a fine job keeping the airflow away from my eyes in urban settings and on motorcycles with windscreens at highway speeds. However, on the freeway, a decent amount of air snuck past the foam to my eyes when riding a motorcycle with no wind protection. Of course, how the glasses fit on your face is entirely personal, so the seal will differ for every wearer. If you don’t want the wind protection the gasket affords, it is removable.

Often, polarized lenses can be a problem with some electronic dashes, especially when wearing them on a helmet with a faceshield deployed. I had no issues with the Captivate Polarized Grey lens I tested on the motorcycles I rode. Wiley X also offers the WX Grid with a plain Grey lens if that’s an issue for your implementation, and a version with a clear lens for those who want eye protection after dark. If you like to attract attention, the Captivate Polarized Green Mirror lens will be your go-to version of the WX Grid eyewear.

The Wiley X WX Grid eyewear comes in a hard case with a soft bag, along with a retaining strap. It’s first-class packaging like this that confirms your purchase.

Eye protection is essential, regardless of the speed you’re riding and the conditions at hand. The Wiley X WX Grid eyewear provides serious protection from direct wind and road hazards in an appealing, durable package. Sure, you can ride with cheap sunglasses, but you’ll regret not spending a few extra bucks to get eyewear that truly protects your eyes out on the road, and that’s what the WX Grid does.

Wiley X WX Grid Eyewear Fast Facts

Frame material: Triloid nylon

Lens material: Selenite

Weight: 1.4 ounces

Protection

ANSI Z87.1+ High-Velocity impact protection

ANSI Z87.1+ High-Mass impact protection

EN 166

100 percent UV, UVB, and HEV light blocking (HEV on Captivate lens only)

Dimensions

Hinge to hinge: 135mm

Bridge width: 18mm

Temple length: 122mm

Lens width x height: 71 x 42mm

Wiley X WX Grid Eyewear Colors and Prices

Matte Black frame w/ Grey lens: $124

Matte Black frame w/ Clear lens: $124

Matte Utility Green frame w/ Captivate Polarized Grey lens: $190 (tested)

Matte Grey frame w/ Captivate Polarized Green Mirror lens: $200

