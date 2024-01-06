2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, and Photos

Defending SuperMotocross Champion Jett Lawrence became the first rider to win Anaheim 1 in his 450SX debut with a convincing victory at the 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross. After a short skirmish with Jason Anderson in the opening corners, Lawrence took the lead and never relinquished it. Lawrence was never challenged after the opening lap when he built up a 1.4-second advantage, eventually winning A1 by over seven seconds.
Jason Anderson completed every lap in P2. Despite being hounded by Heat winner Cooper Webb most of the race, Anderson eventually finished six seconds ahead of defending Supercross Champion Chase Sexton. Sexton inherited P3 when Cooper Webb crashed hard on lap 17 (of 20). Webb remounted to finish in P6 behind Aaron Plessinger (P4) and Dylan Ferrandis (P5).
Ken Roczen (who won his Heat), Malcolm Stewart, and Vince Friese were involved in a first-corner pileup. Roczen returned to the fray in last place, moving up to P10 at the end, one position behind Eli Tomac and one ahead of Stewart. Visiting MXGP Champion Jorge Prado ran as high as P7 before fading to P13 at the finish. Other top 10 finishers included Justin Barcia (P7), Justin Cooper (P8), and Eli Tomac (P9).
The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series moves to Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday, January 13. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing information.
Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures
2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results
- Jett Lawrence, Honda
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Jorge Prado, GasGas
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Derek Drake, Suzuki
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Vince Friese, Honda
2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 25 points (1W, 1P, 1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 22 (1P, 1 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 20 (1P 1 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 18 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 17 (1 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 16
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 15
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 14
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 13
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 12
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 11
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 10
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 9
- Justin Hill, KTM, 8
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 7
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 6
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 5
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 4
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 3
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 2
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 1