2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, and Photos

By
Don Williams
-
2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results - Jett Lawrence
2024 A1 Winner Jett Lawrence.

Defending SuperMotocross Champion Jett Lawrence became the first rider to win Anaheim 1 in his 450SX debut with a convincing victory at the 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross. After a short skirmish with Jason Anderson in the opening corners, Lawrence took the lead and never relinquished it. Lawrence was never challenged after the opening lap when he built up a 1.4-second advantage, eventually winning A1 by over seven seconds.

Jett Lawrence.

Jason Anderson completed every lap in P2. Despite being hounded by Heat winner Cooper Webb most of the race, Anderson eventually finished six seconds ahead of defending Supercross Champion Chase Sexton. Sexton inherited P3 when Cooper Webb crashed hard on lap 17 (of 20). Webb remounted to finish in P6 behind Aaron Plessinger (P4) and Dylan Ferrandis (P5).

2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results, coverage, video-photos
Jason Anderson (#21) battled Cooper Webb for most of the race.

Ken Roczen (who won his Heat), Malcolm Stewart, and Vince Friese were involved in a first-corner pileup. Roczen returned to the fray in last place, moving up to P10 at the end, one position behind Eli Tomac and one ahead of Stewart. Visiting MXGP Champion Jorge Prado ran as high as P7 before fading to P13 at the finish. Other top 10 finishers included Justin Barcia (P7), Justin Cooper (P8), and Eli Tomac (P9).

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series moves to Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday, January 13. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing information.

Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results

  1. Jett Lawrence, Honda
  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
  3. Chase Sexton, KTM
  4. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  5. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
  6. Cooper Webb, Yamaha
  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas
  8. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
  9. Eli Tomac, Yamaha
  10. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
  11. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
  12. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  13. Jorge Prado, GasGas
  14. Justin Hill, KTM
  15. Derek Drake, Suzuki
  16. Dean Wilson, Honda
  17. Shane McElrath, Suzuki
  18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
  19. Cade Clason, Kawasaki
  20. Christian Craig, Husqvarna
  21. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
  22. Vince Friese, Honda

2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings

  1. Jett Lawrence, Honda, 25 points (1W, 1P, 1 T5)
  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 22 (1P, 1 T5)
  3. Chase Sexton, KTM, 20 (1P 1 T5)
  4. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 18 (1 T5)
  5. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 17 (1 T5)
  6. Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 16
  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 15
  8. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 14
  9. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 13
  10. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 12
  11. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 11
  12. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 10
  13. Jorge Prado, GasGas, 9
  14. Justin Hill, KTM, 8
  15. Derek Drake, Suzuki, 7
  16. Dean Wilson, Honda, 6
  17. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 5
  18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 4
  19. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 3
  20. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 2
  21. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 1

2024 Anaheim 1 Top 10 Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR