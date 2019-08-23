2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition:

Details Emerge (11 Fast Facts)

We had a sneak peek at the 2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition almost a month ago. Now, we’re getting more revealing photos of Triumph’s Moto2-based supersport motorcycle, along with some technical details. Let’s dive in!

1. The Daytona Moto2 uses a street-legal version of the powerplant used in Moto2 racebikes. That means a DOHC 765cc triple that puts out 128 horsepower at 12,250 rpm and 59 ft/lbs of torque at 9750 rpm. Those numbers tell us the inline-3 likes to rev.

2. The 765 powerplant will have five riding modes, including a track mode, monitored on a TFT screen. The transmission gets clutchless up-/down-shifting.

3. To give the Daytona Moto2 765 an aggressive sound, it has a titanium Arrow muffler.

4. Brembo Stylema brakes slow down the 2020 Triumph Daytona.

5. Triumph calls the Moto2 765 “the most dynamic, agile, and precise-handing Daytona ever.” They are being cagey about what changes, if any, have been made compared to the Daytona 675. Triumph says the chassis used “is the basis for the Moto2 development program” and that it is a “Supersport championship-winning chassis.” We’ll have to wait and see.

6. Suspension is by Öhlins, and they are Triumph-specific. The shock looks like a variant of the Öhlins Hypersport TTX RT unit.

7. Tires are Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP. We like them quite a bit, per our review of the rubber, and they are inarguably track-ready tires.

8. Triumph says the 2020 Daytona Moto2 765 is lighter than the previous 675-powered Daytona, though they aren’t revealing how much just yet. Unfortunately, Triumph persists in quoting meaningless “dry weight” claims, even though no motorcycle is ever dry, and “dry” is not clearly defined.

9. To get the weight down, the Daytona Moto2 has full carbon-fiber bodywork. Not only is that lighter, it also looks great.

10. To make an already distinctive motorcycle stand out even more, the Daytona 765 gets Moto2 branding and a Union Jack paint job. The frame and swingarm are clear anodized.

11. With the full name of the motorcycle being the 2020 Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition, you are warned that there is not an unlimited supply. There will be 765 examples produced for the United States and Canada, and 765 for the rest of the world. An edition number is laser-etched on the top of the machined billet aluminum triple clamp. Price and availability are still unknown.

2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition Photo Gallery