Sunday, August 25, 2019
2019 Ironman Motocross National Results and Coverage (8 Fast Facts + Video)

2019 Ironman Motocross National Results:
Frosting On Tomac’s Cake

Three-time consecutive Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Champion Eli Tomac capped off his year with an overall at the season-ending Stacyc Ironman National, including a final moto victory. Ken Roczen took P2 overall on the day, moving into P2 for the season when Marvin Musquin was injured in a first-lap crash in moto 2. Zach Osborne, who collided with Musquin, went 5-2 on the day to claim P3 overall. Musquin dropped to P3 in the overall standings for the year, well clear of Jason Anderson.

2019 Ironman Motocross National Results Coverage - Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. The opening moto was unexpectedly fascinating for a race after the title had been clinched. After a Joey Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) holeshot, Roczen (Team Honda HRC) pushed to the front, with Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) and Musquin (Red Bull KTM) joining Roczen in the top 3 by lap 5 (of 17). The trio rode in formation for eight laps, with Tomac occasionally attacking leader Roczen and Musquin sometimes showing Tomac a wheel. On lap 14, Musquin pounced, taking P2 from Tomac and the lead from Roczen a lap later. Roczen held tight, but Musquin was able to hold on by a margin of less than a second.

2. Moto 2 started on a sour note due to Marvin Musquin’s crash, and ended with a predictable Eli Tomac charge on Ken Roczen. With a good start, Musquin was undoubtedly looking at going 1-1 to end the year and solidify his P2 finish for the season. Instead, Musquin came together with Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) early, and went down in a knee-twisting fall. Musquin limped off the track and was taken to the pits on a side-by-side. Savatgy led for a lap before surrendering to Roczen, who held a steady lead over Tomac for most of the moto. However, Tomac closed as Roczen’s lap times climbed midrace. Tomac quickly passed Roczen and a lap later, Osborne also passed Roczen, who has struggled in the second half of the season with health-related endurance issues.

2019 Ironman Motocross National Results Coverage - Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

3. Jason Anderson was in P4 for the season and P6 on the day. Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) survived a late charge in the standings by teammate Zach Osborne, but held on to P4 in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Standings by four points. Except for Musquin’s DNF in the final moto of the year, all of the top four riders in the season standings finished in the points in every moto of 2019. Osborne, who was P5 for the year, sat out Redbud due to injury.


4. Although scoring zero points in the last six motos due to injury, 2019 Supercross Champion Cooper Webb held onto P6 in the standings ahead of Justin Barcia. Webb (Red Bull KTM) never finished out of the top 8 at any round until his season-ending crash at Unadilla, and he went 1-1 in Spring Creek. Barcia (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) had a late-season surge after a mid-season lull, but ended the year nine points behind Webb after a P5 overall at Ironman Raceway.

5. JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing fill-in rider Fredrik Norén ably replaced injured Justin Hill. Norén was in P11 in the standings on a privateer Honda when he was tapped for the factory Suzuki ride beginning at the Southwick National. Norén took the Suzuki to P8 in the season standings with nine top-10 moto finishes.

2019 Ironman Motocross National Results Coverage - Zach Osborne
Zach Osborne

6. Injuries ruined a promising year for Joey Savatgy (two rounds missed), Cooper Webb (three rounds), Benny Bloss (three rounds), Blake Baggett (four rounds) Aaron Plessinger (five rounds), Dean Wilson (six rounds), Justin Hill (nine rounds) and Cole Seely (nine rounds, ending in retirement). If you weren’t at every round, you were frozen out of the top four spots in the standings.

7. With the retirement of Cole Seely and the unlikely return of Weston Peick, speculation now begins for the factory rides at Team Honda HRC and Suzuki Factory Racing. Leading contenders are Joey Savatgy (dropped by Kawasaki), Dean Wilson (fill-in at Husqvarna Factory Racing), and Fredrik Norén (fill-in for Suzuki Factory Racing). Savatgy has proven to be a strong supercrosser and solid outdoors, Wilson is a reliable finisher overall, and Norén knows how to stay healthy for entire seasons. Justin Bogle might be added to the group, but he struggled with endurance in supercross and motocross as a fill-in rider at Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM.

8. The year ends with the Monster Energy Cup on October 19 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see who rides and who doesn’t, and what they’ll be riding. MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser will be there on a Honda, and don’t expect Savatgy to roll over for Tomac so Tomac can win another million dollars.

Photography by Jeff Kardas and Rich Shepherd

2019 Ironman National Results, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Indiana

  1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 3-1; 45 points
  2. Ken Roczen, Honda, 2-3; 42 points
  3. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 5-2; 38 points
  4. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 4-6, 33 points
  5. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 7-4; 32 points
  6. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 6-5; 31 points
  7. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 9-7; 26 points
  8. Benny Bloss, KTM, 8-8; 26 points
  9. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 1-40; 25 points
  10. Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 10-10, 22 points
  11. Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 12-12; 18 points
  12. Henry Miller, KTM, 14-13; 15 points
  13. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 13-14; 15 points
  14. Justin Bogle, KTM, 33-9; 12 points
  15. Marshal Weltin, KTM, 20-11; 11 points
  16. John Short, Honda, 11-36; 10 points
  17. Dustin Winter, Yamaha, 19-15; 8 points
  18. Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 18-16; 8 points
  19. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 17-17; 8 points
  20. Josh Osby, Yamaha, 15-20; 7 points
  21. James Weeks, Yamaha, 16-21; 5 points
  22. Luke Neese, Honda, 29-18; 3 points
  23. Caleb Tennant, KTM, 22-19; 2 points

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Final Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 521 points (11 moto wins)
  2. Ken Roczen, Honda, 463 points (5 moto wins)
  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 451 (4 moto wins)
  4. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 407
  5. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 403 (1 moto win)
  6. Cooper Webb, KTM, 324 (2 moto wins)
  7. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 315
  8. Fredrik Norén, Honda/Suzuki, 240
  9. Justin Bogle, KTM, 222
  10. Blake Baggett, KTM, 175 (1 moto win)
  11. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 160
  12. Benny Bloss, KTM, 160
  13. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 140
  14. Dean Ferris, Yamaha, 136
  15. John Short, Honda, 135
  16. Henry Miller, KTM, 117
  17. Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 103
  18. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 99
  19. Ben Lamay, Honda, 84
  20. Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 76
  21. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 75
  22. Cole Seely, Honda, 59
  23. James Weeks, Yamaha, 53
  24. Justin Hill, Suzuki, 51
  25. Todd Waters, Husqvarna, 46
  26. Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 39
  27. Coty Schock, KTM, 38
  28. Jake Masterpool, Honda, 35
  29. Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 31
  30. Taiki Koga, Kawasaki, 23
  31. Dylan Merriam, Husqvarna, 18
  32. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 13
  33. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 12
  34. Marshal Weltin, KTM, 11
  35. Dustin Winter, Yamaha, 11
  36. Josh Osby, Yamaha, 7
  37. Tristan Lane, KTM, 6
  38. Cody Cooper, Honda, 6
  39. Matthew Hubert, Husqvarna, 5
  40. Ryan Dowd, Suzuki 5
  41. Erki Kahro, KTM, 5
  42. Caleb Tennant, KTM, 4
  43. Luke Neese, Honda, 3
  44. Felix Lopez, KTM, 3
  45. Mathias Jorgensen, Honda, 3
  46. Chris Canning, Kawasaki, 2
  47. Jacob Runkles, KTM, 2
  48. Dare Demartile, Honda, 2
  49. Heath Harrison, Kawasaki, 1
  50. Noah McConahy, Yamaha, 1

Brandan Leith, Kawasaki, 1

Cade Autenrieth, KTM, 1

Jeremy Smith, Honda, 1

Marquez Claims Record Pole at Silverstone MotoGP Qualifying
