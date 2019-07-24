2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition: Dorna-Licensed

Triumph is commercially exploiting its position as engine-supplier to Moto2 with the new 2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition motorcycle. Details are sparse and won’t be released until next month, but that won’t stop us from sharing what we know from this highly anticipated sport motorcycle. There are no photos, so Triumph’s artistic rendering will have to spur our imagination.

1. The 2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition will debut at the GoPro British Grand Prix on August 23 at Silverstone. Silverstone Circuit is just 40 miles down the road from Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley, so it’s a natural location to reveal the new model.

2. There are two international versions of the new Daytona. Triumph has a 765 for USA and Canada, and a different version for Europe and Asia. While both share the Moto2-derived 765cc triple powerplant, Triumph isn’t hinting at what the differences are. Each market gest 765 numbered examples.

3. Two unnamed World Champions will ride a version of the Daytona Moto2 motorcycle around the Silverston Circuit on a parade lap.

4. The 765cc triple used in the Triumph Daytona Moto2 will have more power than the version used in the Triumph Street Triple line. Triumph promises that the Daytona Moto2 has “the highest power and torque ever from a production 765cc motorcycle.”

5. The chassis for the Daytona Moto2 is upgraded from the Daytona 675, which was last sold in 2018. According to Triumph, the Moto2 gets “the highest specification of equipment ever seen on a Daytona.” The first Triumph Daytona sold was a 600-class model in 2002.

6. Limited-edition racing-inspired livery will be used on the Daytona Moto2.

7. The 2020 Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition is the first motorcycle licensed by Dorna Sports. Dorna owns the commercial rights to the FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix, colloquially known as MotoGP. With it, Dorna also owns Moto2 (which uses Triumph spec engines), Moto3, and MotoE.

8. The price and full specs will be revealed on August 23.