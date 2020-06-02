Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Airbag System Review: Safety for All

The Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 is the Italian manufacturer’s first standalone airbag offering, allowing riders to enjoy the added protection of an airbag system, regardless of the jacket they wear. With no cables or capability issues to worry about, the system represents a great value, as it extends the life and utility of riding jackets we currently own.

Before we dive in, we need to talk about use. This vest is designed exclusively for street riding and not to be worn on the racetrack or in off-road environments. Those looking to hit the track should stick with the Tech-Air Race system and compatible garments. ADV riders will need to rely on the Tech-Air Street set up while hard-core off-roader will have to stick to conventional impact protection.

Featuring a slim cut, the Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 vest is designed to achieve as low a profile as possible, and we advise using the Alpinestars sizing guide will ensure that you get a close fit. Even with a snug fit, the Tech-Air 5 vest allows a full range of mobility, thanks to stretch panels under the armpits and on its sides.

There are some fitment considerations to keep in mind when not using a Tech-Air compatible jacket. Alpinestars recommends that any jacket paired with the Tech-Air 5 vest must have four centimeters (just over 1.5 inches) of extra space around the circumference of the user’s chest, to function and deploy properly. That’s a difficult measurement to discern. However, if you can wear a hoodie or sweatshirt under your riding jacket, and still move properly, you’ll be okay. If your jacket has a skintight-race-cut, then you’ll need to bump up a size. Also, remove any back armor, as this unit replaces it.

In terms of actual protection, the Tech-Air 5 airbag deploys in areas surrounding your chest, ribs, and the entirety of your back. Alpinestars claims that the airbag helps decrease impact forces by 95 percent when compared to conventional armor. That’s the equivalent of eighteen CE Level 1 protectors or nine CE Level 2 protectors. Also, the vest itself is equipped with a heavily vented CE Level 1 back protector. Once the vest deploys, back protection is elevated to CE Level 2.

Three gyroscopes and three accelerometers rapidly detect when things are going south and relay that information to the triggering computer. Depending on the size of your vest, the Tech-Air 5’s airbag will deploy in times ranging from 20-to-40 milliseconds (1/50 to 1/25th of a second). Our size Large vest should inflate in roughly 25 milliseconds.

Ventilation is a consideration in warm places such as Southern California, and Alpinestars designers have done their best to ensure positive airflow by utilizing breathable perforated fabric everywhere. Still, it is an extra layer and will decrease the amount of air felt, especially when riding at low speeds. My solution is always to wear a sweat-wicking base layer and ditch my t-shirt for the day. Wearing the vest is a slight compromise in comfort, but it’s one I’m willing to make for higher levels of safety.

Ease of use will appeal to owners, as the Tech-Air 5 is ready to go once you’ve zipped it up and secured the magnetic flap. The LED display at the bottom indicates the number of deployable charges and battery life left. After 30 hours of riding, you’ll need to recharge with the provided Micro-USB charger.

Software updates can be made via Bluetooth with the Tech-Air App from a smartphone. Additionally, you’ll also be able to review data from the ride, remaining battery life, charge, and more.

With three deployable charges, you can have a few tumbles before you are required to send the vest back to Alpinestars to be repacked with new compressed-air canisters and a fresh airbag membrane.

At $700, the Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 airbag system is a relatively affordable way into the pricy world of motorcycle airbag system, saving you the cost of investing in compatible jackets.

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Airbag System Fast Facts

Sizes: XS-4XL

Color: Dark Gray/Black

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Airbag System Price: $700 MSRP

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Airbag System Photo Gallery