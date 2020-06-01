2021 Gettysburg Bike Week Dates Set—20th Year Coming

The 2021 Gettysburg Bike Week, touted by organizers as “Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally,” will be held on July 8 through 11. Held at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, Penn., the event has been running annually since 2001. The announcement of the 2021 date came with the news that the 2020 event is canceled.

Organizers consulted with government officials—state, county, and local—as well as private consultants, including insurance companies and lawyers, before deciding not to hold the gathering in 2020.

Gettysburg Bike Week owner and organizer Kelly Shue works in the health care industry and was reluctant to cancel the 2020 event. “We know times are difficult for everyone,” said Shue, “and there’s nothing we’d rather do than proceed with this year’s event, but at this time there is no way for us to do so in good conscience. We really appreciate everyone’s support over the years, because you as riders are the ones that make this rally what it is. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

With Pennsylvania restricting the operation of businesses due to COVID-19, Gettysburg Bike Week can’t be sure that a permit and insurance could be obtained without knowing what regulations will be in effect in early July 2020.

Gettysburg Bike Week has a wide variety of activities available to attendees. For those who want even more seat time, there are some friendly competitions—slow riding, hot-dog eating, barrel racing, and mini-bike racing. Plus, there are charity poker runs on Friday and Saturday. When you’re not riding, there are concerts and fireworks, as well as a Vendor Village. There’s also an outdoor bike show, as well as the Swap Meet and Antique Bike Show inside the Allstar Events Complex.

It’s a rain-or-shine event, and all ages are welcome. One-day passes are $15, and Two Day pass that must be used on consecutive days is $25.