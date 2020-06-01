2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look: KLX140R and KLX140R L Debut

The first three 2021 Kawasaki KLX off-road motorcycles have been revealed. While there are no mechanical changes, Kawasaki has updated the model designations of two of its KLX140s. To match up the nomenclature with the larger KLXes, the basic 140 is now the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R (an R has been added). The 140 with the 16-/19-inch wheel combo is renamed the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L (formerly the KLX140L). Returning with updated graphics is the 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R, which successfully debuted last year. Let’s take a quick look at this trio of 2021 Kawasaki KLX models.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R

This is a full-sized trail bike that will still appeal to smaller riders. With a 21-/18-inch wheel combination, the KLX230R is ready for the toughest trails. The fuel-injected 223cc air-cooled motor isn’t especially fast, but it is torquey and quite capable on single-track trails. Kawasaki matched the KLX230R’s suspension to its engine, so the action is soft and enjoyable for trail riding. The 36.2-inch seat height will attract riders with shorter inseams, and they will appreciate the modest 254-pound weight—except in California where tailpipe sniffing bureaucrats bump the weight up to 262 pounds. The 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R is a fun and well-balanced off-road motorcycle.

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R

When a youngster outgrows the auto-clutch 110s of the trailbike world, they can graduate to the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R. That means they get a five-speed transmission with a manual clutch, along with the bigger wheels (14-inch/17-inch) and additional displacement. Suspension travel is over seven inches, and there is over nine inches of ground clearance. That means the younger rider can access more of the adult trails without getting frustrated. The seat height on the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R in an unintimidating 30.7 inches.

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L

Smaller adults will appreciate the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L. The L means larger wheels (16-/19-inches) and a fully adjustable piggyback reservoir shock—suspension travel at both ends is unchanged. The ground clearance is bumped up to 10 inches, the wheelbase extends an inch, and the seat height rises to 31.5 inches. While the ergonomics are unchanged, the larger wheels make the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L easier to ride on rockier trails.

We’re happy to see these three KLXes, and expect to see more models in the 2021 Kawasaki KLX lineup before the year is out.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 233cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm

Compression ratio: 9.4:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Cooling: Air

Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel perimeter

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 9.9 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sports D952

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/100 x 18

Front brake: 240mm petal disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.5 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 36.2 inches

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 1.7 gallons

Curb weight: 254 pounds (California version: 262 pounds)

Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R Price: $4399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R and KLX140R L Specs

ENGINE

Motor: SOHC single

Displacement: 144cc

Bore x stroke: 58.0 x 54.4mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Cooling: Air

Fueling: 20mm Keihin PB

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 7.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock (KLX140R L: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock w/ piggyback reservoir); 7.1 inches

Tires: IRC Motocross iX-05H

Front tire: 70/100 x 17 (KLX140R L: 70/100 x 19)

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14 (KLX140R L: 90/100 x 16)

Front brake: 220mm petal disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 186mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 49.6 inches (KLX140R L: 50.6 inches)

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 3.3 inches (KLX140R L: 3.8 inches)

Seat height: 30.7 inches (KLX140R L: 31.5 inches)

Ground clearance: 9.3 inches (KLX140R L: 10.0 inches)

Fuel capacity: 1.5 gallons

Curb weight: 205 pounds (KLX140R L: 209 pounds)

Color: Lime Green

PRICES

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R Price: $3149 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L Price: $3449 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look Photo Gallery