Monday, June 1, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look: KLX140R and KLX140R L Debut

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look: KLX140R and KLX140R L Debut

The first three 2021 Kawasaki KLX off-road motorcycles have been revealed. While there are no mechanical changes, Kawasaki has updated the model designations of two of its KLX140s. To match up the nomenclature with the larger KLXes, the basic 140 is now the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R (an R has been added). The 140 with the 16-/19-inch wheel combo is renamed the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L (formerly the KLX140L). Returning with updated graphics is the 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R, which successfully debuted last year. Let’s take a quick look at this trio of 2021 Kawasaki KLX models.

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup - KLX230R climb
2021 Kawasaki KLX230R

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R

This is a full-sized trail bike that will still appeal to smaller riders. With a 21-/18-inch wheel combination, the KLX230R is ready for the toughest trails. The fuel-injected 223cc air-cooled motor isn’t especially fast, but it is torquey and quite capable on single-track trails. Kawasaki matched the KLX230R’s suspension to its engine, so the action is soft and enjoyable for trail riding. The 36.2-inch seat height will attract riders with shorter inseams, and they will appreciate the modest 254-pound weight—except in California where tailpipe sniffing bureaucrats bump the weight up to 262 pounds. The 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R is a fun and well-balanced off-road motorcycle.

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup - KXL140R Roost
2021 Kawasaki KLX140R

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R

When a youngster outgrows the auto-clutch 110s of the trailbike world, they can graduate to the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R. That means they get a five-speed transmission with a manual clutch, along with the bigger wheels (14-inch/17-inch) and additional displacement. Suspension travel is over seven inches, and there is over nine inches of ground clearance. That means the younger rider can access more of the adult trails without getting frustrated. The seat height on the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R in an unintimidating 30.7 inches.

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L - Larger Wheels
2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L

Smaller adults will appreciate the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L. The L means larger wheels (16-/19-inches) and a fully adjustable piggyback reservoir shock—suspension travel at both ends is unchanged. The ground clearance is bumped up to 10 inches, the wheelbase extends an inch, and the seat height rises to 31.5 inches. While the ergonomics are unchanged, the larger wheels make the 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L easier to ride on rockier trails.

We’re happy to see these three KLXes, and expect to see more models in the 2021 Kawasaki KLX lineup before the year is out.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 233cc
  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.4:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel perimeter
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 9.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 9.9 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sports D952
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 100/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 240mm petal disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 36.2 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 1.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 254 pounds (California version: 262 pounds)
  • Color: Lime Green
  • 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R Price: $4399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R and KLX140R L Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: SOHC single
  • Displacement: 144cc
  • Bore x stroke: 58.0 x 54.4mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fueling: 20mm Keihin PB
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 7.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock (KLX140R L: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock w/ piggyback reservoir); 7.1 inches
  • Tires: IRC Motocross iX-05H
  • Front tire: 70/100 x 17 (KLX140R L: 70/100 x 19)
  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 14 (KLX140R L: 90/100 x 16)
  • Front brake: 220mm petal disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 186mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 49.6 inches (KLX140R L: 50.6 inches)
  • Rake: 27 degrees
  • Trail: 3.3 inches (KLX140R L: 3.8 inches)
  • Seat height: 30.7 inches (KLX140R L: 31.5 inches)
  • Ground clearance: 9.3 inches (KLX140R L: 10.0 inches)
  • Fuel capacity: 1.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 205 pounds (KLX140R L: 209 pounds)
  • Color: Lime Green

PRICES

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R Price: $3149 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L Price: $3449 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look Photo Gallery

Previous articleMotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Results and Coverage
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC1 Supercross Results and Coverage: Tomac Statement

Don Williams -
0
As racing returned after an enforced break of almost three months, 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac made a clear statement—any...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC1 Fantasy Supercross Tips (5 Fast Facts For Winning Picks)

Don Williams -
0
It’s time to get back in the fantasy supercross mode, with seven straight Monster Energy Supercross rounds in a row at Rice-Eccles Stadium in...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Tech Tip: Hydrate Your Battery – Hot Weather Ahead

Gary Ilminen -
0
If your lead-acid battery, often referred to in the trade as a flooded wet-cell battery, has spent the long winter months on the trickle...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM Private MotoGP Test at Red Bull Ring: Espargaró and Pedrosa

Don Williams -
0
As the world emerges from the COVID-19 threat, KTM took to the Red Bull Ring for a private test of its latest RC16 MotoGP...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Preview: Silverstone Circuit

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP virtual racing is back, this time the 2020 MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix on Sunday. The format is returning to racing with riders...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Preview (with Track Map)

Don Williams -
0
After a long break from racing due to the government response to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is back....
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look: KLX140R and KLX140R L Debut

Don Williams -
0
The first three 2021 Kawasaki KLX off-road motorcycles have been revealed. While there are no mechanical changes, Kawasaki has updated the model designations of...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Results and Coverage

Don Williams -
0
In his Virtual MotoGP debut, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP test rider and five-time GP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo took the win at the Michelin...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC1 Supercross Results and Coverage: Tomac Statement

Don Williams -
0
As racing returned after an enforced break of almost three months, 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac made a clear statement—any...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC1 Fantasy Supercross Tips (5 Fast Facts For Winning Picks)

Don Williams -
0
It’s time to get back in the fantasy supercross mode, with seven straight Monster Energy Supercross rounds in a row at Rice-Eccles Stadium in...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Tech Tip: Hydrate Your Battery – Hot Weather Ahead

Gary Ilminen -
0
If your lead-acid battery, often referred to in the trade as a flooded wet-cell battery, has spent the long winter months on the trickle...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM Private MotoGP Test at Red Bull Ring: Espargaró and Pedrosa

Don Williams -
0
As the world emerges from the COVID-19 threat, KTM took to the Red Bull Ring for a private test of its latest RC16 MotoGP...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling