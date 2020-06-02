SLC2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (6 Fast Facts for Winning Picks)

The first of seven consecutive rounds at Rice-Eccles Stadium is in the books, and there was only one surprise in the finishes for RMFantasySX.com players. Let’s gaze into the crystal ball and try to divine what will happen at Salt Lake City when SLC2 gets underway. Remember, it’s about picking the top five, plus a wild card position–that means P8 this week.

1. If you want a consistent and reliable set of riders for your top five, it’s an easy choice. You cannot ignore Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, and Jason Anderson. In 11 rounds, Tomac has been outside of the top five once, Roczen twice, Webb twice, plus Barcia and Anderson three times each. Sure, Barcia didn’t make it happen at SLC1, but he’s still a far more reliable choice than another outside of these five riders.

Tomac, Roczen, and Webb have dominated the podium. Out of 33 possible podiums, the trio has 24. Picking anyone else for the podium is a risky move. Right now, Tomac is a safe bet for the winner, and it’s a tossup between Roczen and Webb for the runner up slot.

For those who need to make up points, Adam Cianciarulo is a tempting longshot choice. Cianciarulo’s return to the Main Event in the 450SX was short and brutal. He went down hard early, getting run over by Webb. However, Cianciarulo was running with the leaders when it happened. Cianciarulo has only finished in the top-five three times this year, with two of them in P2. He’s a favorite of the gamblers.

Zach Osborne is an even riskier choice for the top five, yet he made it there at SLC1. His season is seriously up or down. Though no podiums, Osborne has four top-five rides. At the same time, if Osborne doesn’t finish in the top five, he’s outside of the top 10. Which Osborne we’ll see at SLC2 is anyone’s guess, though he’s another possible pick for the longshot players.

The Wild Card pick is always a challenge, and P8 doesn’t make it any easier. Malcolm Stewart is the King of P8, with four finishes in that slot this year. He also has three P7s and a P9, so he’s reliably in that area. Justin Brayton started the year off with two P8s, and was in P9 at SLC1, so he’s not a bad choice. Oddly, Cianciarulo has two P8 finishes this year, though you really have to be brave to make that selection. Other dicey-yet-reasonable options are Martín Dávalos, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Hill, and Dean Wilson. Pick one and cross your fingers!

Don’t read too much into the SLC1 results. The race was run on a windy afternoon with the mercury hitting 90 degrees. SLC2 is a night race and, while it will be in the 80s, the sun won’t be beating down on the track and riders. Also, there should be a light breeze rather than disruptive gusts.

The author is in the top six percent of RMFantasySX players.

Photography by Rich Shepherd

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)