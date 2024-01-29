2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM First Look [9 Supermoto Fast Facts]

It’s update time for the smallest supermoto. The 2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM gets motor and chassis changes that should make it a quite different mount this year. Let’s see what Kawasaki has done to the little sumo.
- The geometry of the 2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM is radically different from that of the previous generation. The rake has been tucked in 1.6 degrees to 24.9 degrees, the trail reduced by nearly a half-inch to 3.0 inches, and the wheelbase shorted almost a half-inch to 353.7 inches. Expect the 300-pound motorcycle to be noticeably more agile for 2024.
- Much of the new geometry comes from reworking the suspension. Kawasaki shortened the fork travel by just over a half-inch to 7.4 inches while lengthening the rear wheel travel over two inches to 8.8 inches. The shock also gets a wider spring-preload adjustment range. The ground clearance is reduced by 0.4 inches to 8.7 inches, which shouldn’t bother anyone. Rather than running front-high, the KLX230SM is now crouched forward.
- A new subframe makes room for the additional rear wheel travel, yet sits lower. Despite the longer travel, the seat height is 0.2 inches lower for 2024, and that includes more padding for the seat, which sits 33.1 inches above the pavement and has a flatter profile.
- With the new two-tone seat and chassis attitude, the ergonomics have been massaged. The handlebar has been moved incrementally forward and sits higher, while the footpegs are moved back a bit. The tank and the plastic surrounding it are new, with fewer opportunities to interfere with your knees.
- The motor gets some torque enhancements. After the air flows through a narrower intake port, it finds a considerably smaller intake valve—33mm, down 4mm from last year. As the exhaust gases flow out, they are outed down a longer header pipe. The ECU is also remapped for improved torque production.
- You can pair your smartphone with the dash via Bluetooth and Rideology The App. Kawasaki’s free app alerts you to phone calls and performs various data-logging duties.
- The LED headlight is new, as is the sleeker cowling.
- ABS is now standard. There is no longer a non-ABS version of the KLX230SM.
- The 2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM has a $5599 price tag. If you stop by your Kawasaki dealer, you may see one on the showroom floor. You can have the KLX230SM in any color you like, as long as it’s Battle Gray.
2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 233cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm
- Compression ratio: 9.4:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 37mm fork; 7.4 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.8 inches
- Tires: IRC RX-01 Road Winner
Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 120/70 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm semi-floating petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.7 inches
- Rake: 24.9 degrees
- Trail: 3.0 inches
Seat height: 33.1 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 300 pounds
- Color: Battle Gray
2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM Price: $5599 MSRP
2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM Photo Gallery