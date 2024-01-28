2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure First Look [13 ADV Fast Facts]

For four years, we have seen BMW’s 895cc twin on the F 900 R sport bike and street-oriented adventure-style sport-touring F 900 XR. We have been waiting impatiently for the powerplant to find its way into the GS range, and now it has. The 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure is one of three GSes with the bigger engine, and it puts the powerplant in a chassis with long-travel suspension and touring accouterments. With that in mind, let’s look a bit more closely.
- New pistons are responsible for the displacement increase. The new pistons are two millimeters wider than on the 850, and help create a new 13.1:1 compression ratio.
- The new powerplant breaks the 100-horsepower barrier. The outgoing 850 cranked out 95 horses, and the new 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure boosts the power output to 105 horsepower at 8500 rpm. Torque gets a modest increase of less than a foot-pound, now measuring 68.6 ft-lbs at 6750 rpm. According to a BMW source, the torque increase is broadly distributed across the rev range.
- The parallel twin has a new firing order. To give the twin a V-twin disposition, the engine now fires at 270 and 450 degrees. The irregular firing can be advantageous when finding and maintaining traction in the dirt. To keep the rider comfortable, the power pulses are moderated by two counterbalancers.
- Should you go riding in areas with limited fuel supplies, the motor is designed to work with lower-octane options. The new oxygen sensor gives the ECU the info it needs to prevent knocking with less-than-premium fuel.
- There are two Ride modes, with the Riding Modes Pro package adding three more modes. You get Road and Rain modes with the standard 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure, which changes the power delivery and traction control. The Riding Modes Pro package gives the rider access to Dynamic, Enduro, and Enduro Pro modes, which also adds variable engine compression braking.
- The suspension on the 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure is new and upgradeable. The inverted 43mm is by Showa and fully adjustable, offering over nine inches of travel. The shock has adjustment for rebound damping and spring preload as it controls 8.5 inches of rear wheel travel. BMW’s optional Dynamic ESA package brings an electronically controlled semi-active damping shock that communicates with the ABS and traction control systems. Buyers of the Premium Package can swap out the semi-active shock for a Low Suspension setup that reduces the seat height by over two inches.
- BMW’s ABS Pro is standard, and can be upgraded. If you go with Riding Modes Pro, you also get Dynamic Brake Control, which ensures that the throttle doesn’t open while braking, regardless of rider input.
- The 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure gets a 6.5-inch TFT dash. When networked via Bluetooth with a smartphone operating the free BMW Motorrad Connected app and a helmet communications device, the rider can control telephone function, music, and turn-by-turn navigation. For enhanced safety, eCall is an option. Should you be involved in an accident, it will alert the BMW Call Center, provided cell service is available, and the authorities will be contacted.
- The fuel tank holds over six gallons to justify the Adventure moniker. This is the 900 ready for the long haul, taking you where gas stations fear to tread. There is also a skid plate, adjustable windscreen, a luggage rack, and wider off-road-friendly footpegs.
- BMW offers two Packages for F 900 GS Adventure buyers. You can choose between the Premium ($2460) and Ride Pro ($2475) Packages. There is some overlap between the Packages, so you won’t be buying both:
Premium Package
-
- Centerstand
- Cruise control
- GPS prep
- Keyless operation
- LED fog lights
- M Endurance chain
- Mounts for aluminum cases
- Quickshifter
- Ride Modes Pro
- Semi-active shock
- Tire pressure monitor
Ride Pro Package
-
- Centerstand
- Cruise control
- GPS prep
- Keyless operation
- LED fog lights
- M Endurance chain
- Mounts for aluminum cases
- Quickshifter
- Semi-active shock
- BMW offers a vast array of options for the 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure. Touring riders will be interested in the Extra Low Seat, High windshield, off-road tires, adjustable hand levers, and large handguards.
- There are two color choices available. Black Strom Metallic is standard, with Style Rode Pro (White Aluminum Matte) as an option, which includes a stylish Comfort Seat.
- The 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure has an MSRP of $14,195. You’ll have to wait until at least April before you see one at a dealership.
2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 895cc
- Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm
- Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 69 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm
- Top speed: 124+ mph
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted 43mm fork; 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock (semi-active optional); 8.5 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 305mm discs w/ 2-piston floating calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 62.4 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 34.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 542 pounds
- Colors: Black Storm Metallic; Style Ride Pro (White Aluminum Matte)
2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure Price: $14,195 MSRP
2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure Photo Gallery