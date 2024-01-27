2024 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results, Video, Coverage + Standings

It was a night where inconsistency ran riot at the top of the 450SX field, with Cooper Webb taking the 2024 Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown win with a 2-2-5 performance. Four riders tied on 13 points, with Eli Tomac (5-7-1) taking P2 overall by winning Race 3. Jason Anderson (4-1-8) finished ahead of Plessinger (6-4-3) in Race 3, but Anderson was penalized for bypassing the whoops section after crashing on the first lap.
Plessinger’s P3 overall at A2 extended his 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series lead to four points over defending Supercross Champion Chase Sexton. Sexton’s 1-11-2 night left him in P5 overall, winning the tiebreaker over Jett Lawrence. Lawrence was positioned to take P2 overall until an unforced last-lap crash dropped him from P2 to P4 in Race 3, and from P2 to P6 overall. Anaheim 2 winner Cooper Webb moves into P3 in the standings, two points ahead of Lawrence, who has a two-point advantage over Tomac.
The series resumes on Saturday in Detroit. Check our Supercross schedule or Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details, either in-person or on television.
2024 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results
- Cooper Webb, 2-2-5, Yamaha
- Eli Tomac, 5-7-1, Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger, 6-4-3, KTM
- Jason Anderson, 4-1-8, Kawasaki
- Chase Sexton, 1-11-2, KTM
- Jett Lawrence, 7-3-4, Honda
- Ken Roczen, 3-6-10, Suzuki
- Justin Cooper, 10-5-6, Yamaha
- Dylan Ferrandis, 8-15-7, Honda
- Malcolm Stewart, 11-10-9, Husqvarna
- Hunter Lawrence, 9-9-12, Honda
- Jorge Prado, 12-8-15, GasGas
- Justin Barcia, 13-16-11, GasGas
- Christian Craig, 17-12-13, Husqvarna
- Justin Hill, 16-13-14, KTM
- Vince Friese, 15-14-16, Honda
- Kyle Chisholm,14-20-19, Suzuki
- Shane McElrath, 19-17-18, Suzuki
- Freddie Norén, 20-18-20, Kawasaki
- Benny Bloss, 18-19-21, Beta
- Derek Drake, 21-21-17, Suzuki
- Luke Kalaitzian, 22-22-22, Honda
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 4 of 17 rounds)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 80 points (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 76 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 74 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 72 (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 70 (2P, 2 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 67 (1P, 3 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 62 (1 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 57 (1P, 1 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 49 (1P, 1 T5)
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Hunter Lawrence, 38
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 36
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 33 (1 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 33
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 24
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 24
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 20
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 17
- Justin Hill, KTM, 15
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 11
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 10
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 9
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 9
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Vince Friese, Honda, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1